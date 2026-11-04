4 Autumn Lipstick Shades That Can Make Lips Look Thinner And Drier: Dark Plum, More

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Autumn is the perfect season to switch up your makeup routine, and what better place to start than with a gorgeous new lipstick shade? From rich berries and deep plums to warm browns and sophisticated reds, fall offers so many beautiful colors to experiment with. But while there are no rules about which lipstick shades you can wear at any age, some colors and finishes can create the illusion of thinner lips or emphasize dryness and fine lines. A few simple tweaks to your lipstick choices and application techniques can make all the difference.

As we age, our lips naturally lose some volume and moisture, but that doesn’t mean we have to shy away from bold, beautiful color. It’s all about finding shades and textures that enhance your natural lip shape and give your pout a soft, smooth, hydrated appearance. Here are four autumn lipstick shades that can sometimes make lips appear thinner or drier, along with a few easy ways to make them work for you.

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1. Cool-Toned Brown



Brown lipstick is a classic autumn favorite, but certain cool-toned shades can make lips appear less full. These muted colors can sometimes dull the natural rosiness of your lips, creating a flatter appearance that lacks dimension. When paired with a dry, matte formula, cool brown lipstick can also emphasize fine lines and uneven texture. The trick is to choose a brown with a little warmth, such as rosy brown, caramel, or soft cinnamon, which can bring more life to your complexion.

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2. Dark Plum



Dark plum is a gorgeous, sophisticated autumn shade, but its deep, dramatic color can sometimes make lips appear smaller and thinner than they actually are. Plum shades with a matte finish can also emphasize fine lines and dry patches, making lips look less smooth and hydrated. If you love this rich fall color, try choosing a creamy or satin-finish plum instead. A little bit of clear gloss in the center of your lips can also create the illusion of a fuller, more youthful-looking pout.

3. Deep Matte Burgundy



Few lipstick shades feel as perfect for fall as a rich burgundy, but pairing this deep color with a matte finish can sometimes make lips appear thinner and drier. Matte formulas absorb light rather than reflect it, which can draw attention to fine lines and texture. Deep burgundy can also create a sharp contrast against your skin. Instead of giving up this beautiful shade, consider switching to a hydrating burgundy lipstick with a satin or luminous finish.

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4. Pale, Chalky Nude



A nude lipstick can be flattering, but choosing one that's too pale or chalky for your complexion can have the opposite effect. Very light nude shades, especially those with cool, grayish undertones, can wash out your natural lip color and make your lips blend into the surrounding skin. This lack of definition can create the illusion of thinner lips, and dry formulas may settle into fine lines and highlight flaky patches. For a more flattering alternative, look for a creamy nude lipstick that's one or two shades deeper than your natural lip color, with a hint of pink, peach, or rose.