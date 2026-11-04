The Internet Calls Ivanka Trump 'Entitled' And 'Tone Deaf' After Posting Pictures From Her Luxury Vacation Amid Rising Cost Of Living In The US: 'Delusional Behavior'

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Ivanka Trump is facing a new wave of backlash after sharing pictures from her luxurious fall getaway in Virginia, which coincided with her 45th birthday. While the pictures themselves were undeniably beautiful, some social media users accused the former first daughter of being “tone deaf” for showing off her lavish lifestyle at a time when many Americans are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The pictures featured gorgeous scenery, animals, flowers, and more. And while there was nothing particularly controversial about the images themselves, some critics felt that sharing glimpses of such an expensive getaway was poorly timed…

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Ivanka Trump Shares Pictures From Her Luxurious Virginia Getaway

On October 28th, two days before her birthday, the former White House senior adviser shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, simply captioning the post, "Autumn," followed by two autumn leaf emojis.

Her pictures captured the idyllic autumn scenery, from swans swimming on a lake and geese being herded through the grounds to a llama and sheep enjoying the countryside. Other snaps showcased stunning floral arrangements, antique portraits, cozy fireplaces, and ornate fences. While the mom-of-three didn't reveal exactly where she stayed or how much her vacation cost, reports have shed some light on the eye-watering prices!

According to The Daily Beast, which described her post as "tone deaf," Ivanka stayed at the five-star Inn at Little Washington in Virginia, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, roughly 90 minutes from Washington, D.C. And just wait 'til you hear how much it costs to stay there!

Room prices at the luxurious property reportedly range from $720 to a staggering $5,710 per night, while its restaurant, The Dining Room, serves seven-course tasting menus from Chef Patrick O'Connell for $388 per person. And if that wasn't expensive enough, the caviar tasting menu reportedly costs $3,050 per person, including a service charge. Wow!

We don't know which room Ivanka stayed in or where she dined, but the reported prices alone were enough to get some social media users talking!

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Social Media Users Slam Ivanka Trump

Some social media users weren't impressed with the former first daughter's picturesque getaway, particularly given the financial pressures many Americans are currently facing.

"Delusional behavior considering all the news… but ok girl," slammed one person in the comments. "I mean, what a glorious life in photos when you have hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, right?" commented a second, while a third referenced rising fuel prices, writing: "Gas > $5/gallon."

"Grifting Billions from America. You Go Girl!" exclaimed a fourth, as a fifth said she was "entitled" and a sixth said she was "diabolical like her father." Others accused her of being a "grifter," as a seventh said her money was "mostly grifted and stolen."

"Your days of GRIFTING off the American tax payer are over! You'll both look good in orange…" criticized an eighth, while a ninth quipped: "Good to see Marie Antoinette is living it up."

"Did you pay for this from that Dubai bank account?" asked a tenth, seemingly in reference to recent allegations involving Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner. An excerpt from journalist Matthew Cole's book Princes and Thieves, published by Vanity Fair in October, alleged that Kushner had access to secret bank accounts involving billions of dollars from Middle Eastern leaders. However, Kushner strongly denied the allegations, calling them "completely insane" and insisting they "never happened."

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Other Fans Defend Ivanka Trump And Praise Her Beautiful Vacation Pictures

Of course, not everyone thought Ivanka had done anything wrong by sharing her vacation pictures. Some social media users defended her right to enjoy her wealth, while others simply admired the beautiful scenery and ignored the controversy altogether…

"She's not allowed to post pictures of anything beautiful. She's to be blamed for being born wealthy? Is she supposed to hide it?" asked one Instagram user, in her defense.

"Awww I love your pictures. So beautiful and cozy," gushed a second, while a third wrote: "The Inn looks beautiful as always!" "That is so Beautiful," praised a fourth fan, as a fifth exclaimed: "Absolutely beautiful!"

"Peace in a picture," commented a sixth, followed by the red heart emoji. "This looks like taken from a vintage children's book!" exclaimed a seventh. "So so gorgeous," noted an eighth, followed by two red heart emojis.