Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Her 40-Lb Weight Loss In High-Waisted Trousers On Instagram As Fans React: 'You Look Fabulous'

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Oprah Winfrey showed off her impressive 40-lb weight loss in another fabulous outfit in a new Instagram post on October 29th – and fans are seemingly not getting tired of praising her “amazing” appearance!

The iconic talk show host appeared in a video promoting an episode of her podcast featuring a conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts, although much of the conversation in the comments section was actually about how good Oprah looked! And yes, there was plenty of praise for Niecy, too!

Oprah Winfrey Wows In High-Waisted Schiaparelli Trousers In New Instagram Video

In the video, Oprah wore a fabulous pair of high-waisted, dark navy flared cowboy trousers from Schiaparelli, featuring a striking row of gold buttons down the front and additional gold detailing around the pockets. The statement pants featured a wide-leg silhouette that gave the ensemble a slightly retro, nautical-inspired feel. They certainly turned heads and got a lot of attention on social media, although their designer price tag broke a lot of hearts as it meant that not everyone could snap them up. (Dupes it is!)

She paired the high-waisted trousers with a fitted, cream-colored short-sleeved knit top, which featured a collar and gold detailing down the front. She completed the look with oversized, round glasses, gold earrings, and wore her hair in a voluminous high ponytail with soft waves.

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The video was shared to promote the October 29th episode of The Oprah Podcast. Niecy Nash: The Power of Loving Yourself Out Loud, with the caption beginning: "There's a reason Hollywood calls @niecynash1 'The Range!' From making us laugh to delivering unforgettable dramatic performances, the two-time Emmy winner can do it all."

The caption continued: "Now, the star of @allsfaironhulu joins @oprah for a candid conversation about manifesting her Hollywood dreams, finding love with her 'hersband' Jessica Betts, the lessons she's learned as a mother, and what it's really like working alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names."

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Fans Praise Oprah Winfrey's 'Stunning' Appearance And Stylish Schiaparelli Trousers

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with compliments about Oprah's appearance. "Oprah you look stunning," praised one fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Y'all look amazing!" exclaimed a second, while a third gushed: "First of all, Oprah looks GOOD and Niecy looks stunning."

"This is such a cute outfit on Oprah," complimented a fourth fan, as a fifth raved: "We don't talk enough about how Oprah's style has transitioned." A sixth echoed: "She definitely has a new team and they have upped her dress game tremendously! I'm loving this for her."

The compliments didn't stop there, with a seventh fan writing: "You both look fabulous!" An eighth added: "GIRL! We are obsessed with this era! Obsessed, I tell you!"

Unsurprisingly, Oprah's statement trousers were also a huge talking point! "I need Oprah pants," declared a ninth fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. "Oprah give me those pants," begged a tenth, as an eleventh added: "No really… gimme those pants. Can we have a moment for the pants?"

"Yes on the pants," raved a twelfth, as a thirteenth said: "Not in my budget but it LIVES and gives life in my fantasies. Gorgeous outfit but the pants. YES!"