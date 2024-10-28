Open in App
    Health Experts Say These Are 7 Good Proteins To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Fatty Fish, Greek Yogurt, More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgB0p_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    Your diet is a crucial component of your heart health. You probably already know that certain foods and beverages can lead to issues like clogged arteries and high blood pressure, potentially raising your risk of heart disease. However, it’s also worth noting that adding the right foods to your plate can actually improve your heart health. In fact, some protein options can help keep your arteries clean, working to help prevent plaque buildup.

    To learn about some of the best healthy proteins to add to your meals for cleaner arteries, we spoke to health expert Monelle Burrus, FNP from Verve Health . She told us that options like fatty fish, Greek yogurt, tofu, and more are fantastic choices. Learn more about the benefits of each below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303Grj_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    1. Fatty Fish

    Fatty fish is among the healthiest protein options out there, especially when it comes to your heart health. Choices like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have powerful heart-healthy effects. "These essential fats decrease inflammation and also reduce the level of triglycerides, which are key factors that could improve artery walls," Burrus tells us. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce the formation of plaques within the arteries, which means they can lower the risk of blockages and promote better circulation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pd0UV_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    2. Legumes

    Tasty, fiber-packed legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas are great plant-based proteins for anyone following a meat-free diet or just aiming to add more veggie-based meals to the mix. Burrus notes that legumes have been shown to lower levels of LDL (low-density cholesterol). This type of cholesterol is a major contributor to clogged arteries, so incorporating legumes into your diet can significantly improve heart health.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEhmz_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    3. Quinoa

    Quinoa is a great option for grain bowls and salads. You may not think of this healthy whole grain as a protein, but as it turns out, it's rich in the macronutrient, along with fiber and antioxidants. It's great for regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and, in turn, boosting heart health. "Quinoa is beneficial to the health of the heart by improving blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels, which results in clean arteries," Burrus says. Its versatility makes it easy to incorporate into various dishes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQWYM_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    4. Greek Yogurt

    Greek yogurt is one of the healthiest foods out there. It's packed with benefits , and its an especially fantastic source of heart-healthy protein. It also offers up a great amount of probiotics, calcium, and potassium. Burrus points out that "these beneficial bacteria can be helpful in making a breakthrough concerning the connection between gut health and heart health." Greek yogurt not only supports digestive health but also helps regulate blood pressure, another key factor in maintaining healthy arteries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O54O_0wPLwO6d00
    almonds in jar

    5. Nuts

    Nuts make for a delicious, healthy snack . Options like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are nutrient-dense, providing protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants. "Nuts are beneficial for the heart as they have properties that help lower cholesterol and inflammation within the heart," Burrus explains. Adding a handful of nuts to your daily routine can help reduce artery-clogging LDL cholesterol levels and support overall heart health.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DaJf_0wPLwO6d00
    eggs on plate

    6. Eggs

    Omelet, anyone? Eggs can do wonders for your health for so many reasons, including the fact that they're great for your heart. "One egg has protein and other nutrients, such as choline and vitamin D," Burrus says. Despite past misconceptions, recent research has shown that consuming eggs daily does not negatively impact heart health for most people. In fact, eggs can be part of a balanced diet that supports arterial health.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY1Ar_0wPLwO6d00
    shutterstock

    7. Tofu

    Meatless Monday? Cook up some tofu! This versatile plant-based protein contains isoflavones, compounds known for their cholesterol-lowering effects. Burrus tells us that "switching to tofu and using it in your dishes is also good for the heart than opting for red meat." Incorporating tofu into your daily diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease and keep your arteries clear.

    By adding these heart-healthy proteins to your diet, you can support clean arteries, reduce inflammation, and promote overall cardiovascular health. As Burrus emphasizes, "Making small, mindful choices with your protein sources can have a big impact on your heart."

