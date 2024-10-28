Hugh Jackman Is Reportedly Dating Broadway Co-Star Sutton Foster After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years: 'They Are In Love'

Splash News

Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating Sutton Foster, just over a year after shocking the world with the news that he was divorcing Deborra-Lee Furness , his wife of 27 years.

The rumors that the 56-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine actor was dating the 49-year-old Younger actress – who he worked with on the Music Man on Broadway back in 2022 – started circulating back in September 2023 , although nothing was confirmed at the tine. However, the rumors are once again swirling now that Foster has filed for divorce from her own husband!

Splash News

Sutton Foster Is Reportedly Dating Hugh Jackman After Filing For Divorce From Her Husband Of Ten Years

According to Page Six, the Bunheads actress filed for divorce from Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, who she was married to for ten years, on Tuesday, October 22nd at the New York County Supreme Court. The pair share seven-year-old adoptive daughter Emily Dale, and it's currently not yet known what the custody agreement will be following their divorce.

According to sources, Foster and Griffin's divorce has come after she and Jackman fell in love while they were working together on The Music Man . And although the Once Upon a Mattress actress and the Les Misérables actor are keeping their relationship under wraps, many people do actually know that they are an item.

"They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," an insider spilled to Page Six, adding: "They go out of their way to hide it, but it's common knowledge."

Splash News

Hugh Jackman Was 'Besotted With Sutton From The Moment He Met Her'

According to a December 2023 article from In Touch Weekly, an insider claimed that the Greatest Showman actor was besotted with the Tony-winning actress from the moment they met, and the pair of them ending up together seemed inevitable.

"Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," a source told the pub last year, as another insider said Hugh "has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" The source went on to say that the feeling was mutual, as Sutton was "absolutely giddy around" him.