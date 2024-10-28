Zendaya And Tom Holland Wear Matching Maroon Outfits For Date Night In New York City As Fans Say: 'They Are Adorable'

Splash News

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the epitome of couple goals – and they once again proved it when they were snapped wearing matching outfits during a date night at New York City’s Corner Bar on October 24th.

Their date occurred after they attended the official launch party for non-alcoholic drinks brand, Bero, co-founded by Holland, which was held at the Nine Orchard hotel.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Twin In Maroon Outfits In New York City

The Louis Vuitton ambassador flaunted her incredibly trim and statuesque figure in a custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière dress in the most en-vogue maroon color. The dress featured a super-daring plunging front and a waist-cinching belt, as well as some spaghetti straps, and she accessorized with some pointed toe heels.

The Challengers star wore her newly-dark hair in a glamorous side swept slightly curled down do, and wore matching pink and maroon colored eyeshadow, teamed with rosy pink blush and natural pink lipstick.

For his part, the Uncharted actor wore a matching maroon T-shirt, which he teamed with some dark blue trousers and white sneakers.

Fan Comments

The Just Jared Instagram account shared some of the pap pictures on Instagram, and naturally Tom and Zendaya's fans flooded the comment section with love for the couple!

"She's so stunning," raved one fan. "Her style never fails," praised a second, followed by two heart eyes emojis, adding, "Gorgeous!" "They're so good together man. Hope they get married soon," wrote a third fan, as a fourth concurred: "I hope they get married soon."

"They are adorable," gushed another fan, followed by the face with hearts emoji. "Love this couple, they're both so beautiful!" exclaimed another, followed by two red heart emojis. "Ugh I love them," echoed another, followed by the heart eyes emoji.