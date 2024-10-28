Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Zendaya And Tom Holland Wear Matching Maroon Outfits For Date Night In New York City As Fans Say: 'They Are Adorable'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IME8s_0wPBi91700
    Splash News

    Zendaya and Tom Holland are the epitome of couple goals – and they once again proved it when they were snapped wearing matching outfits during a date night at New York City’s Corner Bar on October 24th.

    Their date occurred after they attended the official launch party for non-alcoholic drinks brand, Bero, co-founded by Holland, which was held at the Nine Orchard hotel.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024CYm_0wPBi91700
    James Devaney/GC Images

    Zendaya And Tom Holland Twin In Maroon Outfits In New York City

    The Louis Vuitton ambassador flaunted her incredibly trim and statuesque figure in a custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière dress in the most en-vogue maroon color. The dress featured a super-daring plunging front and a waist-cinching belt, as well as some spaghetti straps, and she accessorized with some pointed toe heels.

    The Challengers star wore her newly-dark hair in a glamorous side swept slightly curled down do, and wore matching pink and maroon colored eyeshadow, teamed with rosy pink blush and natural pink lipstick.

    For his part, the Uncharted actor wore a matching maroon T-shirt, which he teamed with some dark blue trousers and white sneakers.

    Fan Comments

    The Just Jared Instagram account shared some of the pap pictures on Instagram, and naturally Tom and Zendaya's fans flooded the comment section with love for the couple!

    "She's so stunning," raved one fan. "Her style never fails," praised a second, followed by two heart eyes emojis, adding, "Gorgeous!" "They're so good together man. Hope they get married soon," wrote a third fan, as a fourth concurred: "I hope they get married soon."

    "They are adorable," gushed another fan, followed by the face with hearts emoji. "Love this couple, they're both so beautiful!" exclaimed another, followed by two red heart emojis. "Ugh I love them," echoed another, followed by the heart eyes emoji.

    Related Search

    Tom HollandZendaya'S fashion choicesCelebrity couplesNew York CityLouis VuittonCelebrity date night

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Zendaya’s Mile-Long Hair & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week
    NYLON5 days ago
    Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Fit Figure After Giving Birth In Biker Shorts For Pilates With Friends As Fans Say: 'She Has That Mommy Glow'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are Twinning in Risqué Fashion Outing
    E! News6 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com8 days ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    4 Foods Women Should Avoid Over 40 Because They Lead To 'Hormonal Imbalance': Dairy, More
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    12 Bakery Items You Should Always Buy From Costco, And 4 You Should Never (Yes: Triple Chocolate Chip Muffins, No: Pumpkin Pie)
    shefinds2 days ago
    Royal Photographer Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Lost His 'Fabulous' Personality Since Falling In Love With Meghan Markle: 'It's All Changed'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Hugh Jackman Is Reportedly Dating Broadway Co-Star Sutton Foster After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years: 'They Are In Love'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Simone Biles continues to defend husband Jonathan Owens after viral ‘catch’ comment: ‘I’m gonna come at you guys’
    Page Six5 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez goes glam for dinner with twins Max and Emme, 16, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey
    Page Six3 days ago
    8 Teas To Sip At Night Because They 'Burn Belly Fat' And Boost Metabolism Over 40: Peppermint Tea, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Trump Spirals After Michelle Obama Destroys Him in Blistering Speech
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Dermatologists Share 3 Types Of Shampoos That Make Hair Loss So Much Worse—And Better Alternatives
    shefinds4 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent6 days ago
    The Supplements You Should 'Never Waste Your Money On': Apple Cider Vinegar Pills, More
    shefinds16 hours ago
    4 High-Sugar Foods And Drinks That Could Make Chronic Inflammation Worse, Doctors Warn: Ice Cream & More
    shefinds4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Tired Of Spam Texts And Calls? This Is How To Stop Those Unwanted Phone Calls And Text Messages
    shefinds18 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Best Bob Hairstyles For Women With Fine, Flat, Or Thinning Hair: Angled, More
    shefinds18 hours ago
    The Most Unsafe Social Media Apps That Sell Your Personal Information: LinkedIn, More
    shefinds4 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy