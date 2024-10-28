Open in App
    • shefinds

    3 Haircuts That Draw More Attention To Thinning And Bald Spots For Women Over 50, And What To Try Instead: V-Shaped Ends, More

    By Lisa Cupido,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0X4k_0wPBgi8F00
    Shutterstock

    It’s common to experience hair changes as we age. Hormonal shifts that occur in perimenopause and menopause are often responsible for hair shedding and more thinness than you can remember dealing with in younger days. Additionally, genetic hair loss can also show up — your part may be wider all of a sudden or your hair can be sparse around the crown. You may have always had long hair, but are now noticing that the ends look thin, brittle, and your hair looks less healthy with more length.

    A haircut is always a great idea — but you don’t have to crop your hair super short (unless you want to, of course). Small changes are sometimes all it takes to make a difference in your hair’s appearance. These three haircuts can draw attention to thinning hair and bald spots for women over 50 — but here are a few great haircuts you can try instead.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sqUJ_0wPBgi8F00
    Instagram.com/yukistylist

    1. Overly Layered Shag


    The shag enjoyed a major resurgence a few years ago and is holding strong as a popular haircut among so many women who love it for its casual-cool, funky vibe. The shag has a ton of layering — it’s what defines it. And all of that layering isn’t the best option if you have thinning hair with spareness on the scalp. It can make thin strands look less dense and even thinner. It’s a cool style, for sure, but not ideal unless you have medium to thick hair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG2ex_0wPBgi8F00
    Shutterstock

    2. Lob With Minimal Layering


    Instead of opting for an overly layered shag, try a collarbone-length lob with just a bit of layering to give your hair movement and body. Ask your stylist to keep the ends blunt and concentrate longer layers on top.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG2ku_0wPBgi8F00
    Shutterstock

    3. V-Shaped Ends


    Hair that is cut so that it’s shorter on the sides and creates a V-shape at the back can look thinner. This cut, which is always popular, is great for giving straight hair a bit of an angled edge. But if you feel self-conscious about your hair’s density, it can call attention to thinness.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrfzd_0wPBgi8F00
    Shutterstock

    4. Blunt Ends


    Where V-shaped ends can make your hair look thinner, a simple swap can create thickness and density: blunt ends. Blunt ends are clean, polished, and will help keep thin hair from looking stringy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xD26_0wPBgi8F00
    Splash News

    5. Heavy Bangs That Are Cut Straight Across


    Bangs are a great idea for adding shape and style to your haircut, but heavy blunt bangs that are cut straight across take up too much hair from hair that is already thinning and lacks density. They can leave the rest of your hair looking too thin and unbalanced.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKbdS_0wPBgi8F00
    Splash News

    6. Side-Swept Bangs


    Keep the bangs, but style them differently. Side-swept bangs are great because they give your hairstyle a dramatic sweeping effect, while simultaneously adding density to your crown. These bangs should link up with your other layers so that they look integrated.

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    jim young
    1d ago
    Yup, the bob! Horrible haircut for anyone! Let little lord fontleroy wear it!
    Ruth Smith
    2d ago
    Lots of layers
    View all comments

