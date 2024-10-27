Open in App
    3 Insulin-Spiking Foods That Can Take A Toll On Your Health And Cause Weight Gain: Cereal, Donuts, More

    2 days ago
    If you’re trying to lose weight—or simply want to maintain your overall health—managing blood sugar is crucial. Fluctuating insulin levels can lead to weight gain and metabolic issues. Essentially, when your blood sugar spikes, your body releases insulin, ultimately disrupting metabolic processes, promoting fat storage, and adding excess pounds. While there are plenty of factors that can lead to blood sugar spikes, certain sweet foods are among the biggest culprits. Paying attention to what you’re putting into your body and limiting your intake of sugary options is one good way to stay on track with your health goals.

    To highlight a few foods that could be especially detrimental to your blood sugar levels, we spoke to health experts Destini Moody , registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics; dietitian Catherine Gervacio ; and dietitian Lisa Richards , creator of the Candida Diet. They told us that candy, sugary cereal, and donuts are among the biggest culprits when it comes to insulin spikes. Learn more about the risks of each below.

    1. Candies

    If you have a sweet tooth, you may snack on candy consistently throughout your day. Unfortunately, though, sweet candies are loaded with refined sugars that cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. These sugar spikes prompt the body to release large amounts of insulin to manage blood sugar levels, ultimately resulting in weight gain.

    "Consuming excessive refined sugar can spike blood glucose levels, leading to insulin resistance over time," Gervacio warns.  Luckily, sweet treats such as dark chocolate and fruits provide a healthier alternative. "Better yet, focus on whole fruits for sweetness." Yum!

    2. Sugary Cereal

    Breakfast cereal is a morning routine staple for many busy people who need a quick meal before they head out the door.  However, it's essential to consider the link between breakfast cereal and weight gain, along with other health problems such as a sluggish metabolism and insulin resistance. While some boast of their health benefits and whole-grain goodness, others hide excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates behind clever marketing.

    " Cereals are often very high in sugar and low in fiber, which means they pass through your digestive system quickly. Fiber keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which helps control your food intake and prevent weight gain. It also causes slower digestion which means a slower release of energy into your bloodstream throughout the day. Even brands like Special K and Life, which are heavily marketed as weight loss friendly cereals, have the same low amount of fiber found in the common sugary brands like Frosted Flakes," Moody says. Got it!

    3. Donuts

    Who doesn't love donuts? With their fluffy texture and sugary glaze, these sweet treats are a beloved indulgence for many. Often fried in unhealthy oils, though, donuts are a double whammy of refined carbohydrates and trans fats. These ingredients, combined with the frying process, create a perfect storm for health issues. Refined carbohydrates , found in the dough, rapidly spike blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance over time as the body struggles to manage glucose effectively.

    Richards tells us that "donuts have a high content of refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and processed ingredients. They are typically made with refined wheat flour and packed with added sugars, causing a rapid rise in blood glucose levels when consumed. This sudden spike in blood sugar triggers a corresponding surge in insulin to regulate sugar levels, which can be harmful to the body in the long term and lead to insulin resistance." Say it ain't so! Guess we'll stick to whole grains instead of these processed carbs.

    READ MORE: Dietitian Achieves 100-Lb Weight Loss After Following The 2:2 Rule: ‘Feel Full And You Lose More Weight’

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Brittany Higginbotham
    16h ago
    Love Donuts
    View all comments

    Comments / 0

