    Kendall Jenner Turns Up The Heat In A Cutout Bandage Tube Top For BFF Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Launch Party—We’re Obsessed!

    By Marissa Matozzo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F73CI_0wNeYUne00
    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Kendall Jenner dazzled in a strapless black tube top with cutouts while attending Hailey Bieber ‘s party in Beverly Hills, celebrating the launch of her Rhode skincare line’s new barrier butter product.

    Kendall’s sultry top featured varying widths of black fabric, offering glimpses of the supermodel’s sculpted abs and toned physique.

    The 28-year-old completed her sleek, monochromatic fall ensemble with matching black straight-leg trousers and heeled boots.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSSz7_0wNeYUne00
    PhotosByDutch / Splash News

    Kendall Jenner Simmers In Cutout Tube Bandage Top At The Rhode Barrier Butter Launch Party

    Accompanying her was sister Kylie Jenner , who also embraced an all-black look, wearing a plunging halter tank top paired with leather pants and heels.

    As the fashionable sisters were snapped by paparazzi outside the trendy restaurant Funke, they shielded their eyes from the camera flashes with stylish sunglasses.

    As for her glam, Kendall s howcased her blonde locks in a chic, collarbone-length lob with subtle waves, parted neatly in the middle. Meanwhile, Kylie sported her trademark raven-black hair, also parted centrally, cascading in sleek, glossy waves.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdmUd_0wNeYUne00
    PhotosByDutch / Splash News

    The reality TV icons were there to celebrate the launch of Rhode's barrier butter, said by the brand to be a "rich, but lightweight, cream moisturizer to comfort and soothe the skin barrier."

    Mrs. Bieber's latest buzzing product also contains skin-loving ingredients like niacinamede, peptides, shea butter, squalane and acai.

    The Kardashians stars both carried sleek black handbags, while Kendall added a touch of sparkle with a single bracelet. Embracing minimalist styles, they exited the venue, each holding a shopping bag in Rhode's gray hue.

    Just look At that
    6h ago
    it's a tramp looked
    Barbara Cameron
    7h ago
    That is so funny.They go out looking like that and then pretend like they don't want to be seen. What a joke.
