    4 High-Sugar Foods And Drinks That Could Make Chronic Inflammation Worse, Doctors Warn: Ice Cream & More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    Chronic inflammation can do some serious damage to your body. It can lead to a number of concerning health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. And while many factors can contribute to higher inflammation levels in your body, one of the most important things to consider is your diet. Luckily, there are many healthy foods you can add to your plate to keep inflammation at bay—but there are also a lot of popular options that can worsen the issue.

    Processed foods are among the worst offenders, especially those that contain high amounts of sugar. To give a warning about a few of the most detrimental options out there, we spoke to Dr. Michael McKinney . He told us that high-sugar options like sugar beverages, processed snacks, white bread, and ice cream should be avoided as much as possible. Learn more about how each contributes to inflammation below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBcAw_0wN1iG8i00
    shutterstock

    1. Sugary Beverages

    Many popular sweet drinks like soda, energy drinks, and sweetened teas are packed with high fructose corn syrup, which can do damage to your body. "These sugars can encourage the formation of new fat in the liver and raise inflammation as well as insulin resistance," Dr. McKinney warns. Over time, regular consumption of sugary beverages can lead to increased fat accumulation, inflammation, and, potentially, chronic diseases. For a healthier alternative, Dr. McKinney recommends water, herbal teas, or sparkling water with fresh fruit for flavor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFaab_0wN1iG8i00
    shutterstock

    2. Processed Snacks

    Processed sweet treats like cookies, cakes, and pastries may satisfy your cravings, but the unfortunate truth is that they're filled with refined sugars and unhealthy fats that can spike blood sugar levels and trigger inflammation. "Some of these combinations can cause your blood sugar levels to rise and initiate inflammatory processes in your body," McKinney tells us. Instead of reaching for processed snacks, he suggests opting for healthier snacks like fruits, nuts, or yogurt, which provide bit of sweetness without leading to inflammation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18i51F_0wN1iG8i00
    shutterstock

    3. White Bread and Pasta

    Although they may not be sweet to the taste, refined carbs like white bread and pasta are quickly converted into sugar once digested, which leads to a rapid rise in blood sugar levels and promotes inflammation. These are staples in many pantries, but ultimately, they can do more harm than good. "They are low on fiber from whole grains, which assist in the management of blood sugar," Dr. McKinney explains. Instead, reach for whole grains like quinoa and whole wheat bread, which work to stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation thanks to their high fiber content.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bsx7_0wN1iG8i00
    shutterstock

    4. Ice Cream and High-Sugar Desserts

    If you've got a serious sweet tooth, you may crave dessert after every meal. Unfortunately, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that sugary desserts like ice cream are among the worst foods for your health. All that sugar can lead to chronic inflammation over time. "Many of these desserts have high amounts of added sugars and saturated fats which provoke inflammatory events," McKinney says. He recommends indulging in frozen yogurt made with natural sugars or homemade fruit sorbets as a healthy alternative that's just as delicious. Got it!

    BuildTheWall!
    1d ago
    I'm never giving up my ice cream!
    jack of all trades
    1d ago
    ⭐️ STARBUCKS☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️
