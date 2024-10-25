Social Media Calls Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, And Jenna Bush Hager 'Entitled' And 'Tone Deaf' For Showing Their Kids Getting VIP Treatment At Taylor Swift's Miami Show

Splash News

There are a lot of famous Swifties in the world – and Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , and Jenna Bush Hager , are also on that list!

The three Today Show co-hosts , as well as their children, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 18th, and shared some pictures and videos from their day on social media. However, they have come under fire for posting their children getting the VIP treatment, with many people slamming their “VIP privilege” in the comments. Yikes!

Instagram.com/hodakotb

'Today' Co-Hosts Share Pictures And Videos From Taylor Swift's Miami Show On Instagram

On October 19th, Savannah captioned a video from the concert : "I was there I was there… Thank you, @taylorswift, beautiful Tree and the entire epically amazing #TeamTaylor for the night of our lives." She finished off with a purple heart emoji. Jenna also shared a similar video of their children getting excited for the concert, and captioned it: "We ready! @savannahguthrie @lairdgough"

The same day, Hoda also shared a slideshow of images from the show, including one image of the ladies with their children, and another one of the three of them posing by themselves, with the caption: "SWIFTIES!!! @savannahguthrie @jennabhager @todayshow @jennifermillerjewelry."

From what we can see from the Instagram posts, sports anchor Craig Melvin's wife Lindsay Czarniak and daughter Sybil, 7, were also in attendance.

Guthrie was joined by husband Michael Feldman and their two children Charley, 7, and Vale, 10. Kotb was joined by her two daughters, Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5, and Bush Hager was joined by daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy Louise, 9, seemingly leaving son Hal, 5, behind.

Social Media Reactions

"Not a good look," slammed one fan on Jenna's video. "How entitled!" exclaimed a second, adding: "I wouldn't be showing this video of backstage VIP access of children while other kids either have to wait in line or can't afford to go. This is very distasteful."

"$2000.00 a ticket and you get in free. Too bad all little girls that love Taylor don't get in free," concurred a third, as a fourth added: "Hmmmmmm Today show hosts get access that others do not. Not cool and they should be embarrassed." "Wow tone deaf," criticized a fifth. "VIP privilege is as privilege does," added another fan.

"Lucky kids to get this 'freebie' because of their parents!! Too bad for all the other kids who can't afford thousands of dollars to see the show," wrote another fan, this time on Savannah's post.

"This is what I would say is privileged," wrote another. "Some of us never got picked to get tickets even though we tried like everyone else. And can't afford to buy resale tickets. Your kids are lucky you can go to multiple shows – hope they appreciate it," added another.