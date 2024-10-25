shefinds
Social Media Calls Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, And Jenna Bush Hager 'Entitled' And 'Tone Deaf' For Showing Their Kids Getting VIP Treatment At Taylor Swift's Miami Show
By Maria Pierides,2 days ago
Related SearchVip treatment controversyMichael FeldmanKotbLindsay CzarniakHodaHope Catherine
Comments / 331
Add a Comment
Usa victory
1h ago
Brian Sukenik
2h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Closer Weekly19 days ago
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Has “Major Issues” On ‘Today’ After Revealing Bizarre Inside Joke She Has With Her Son
Decider.com4 days ago
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
PureWow3 days ago
The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
Cleveland.com27 days ago
The Mirror US5 days ago
American Songwriter4 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt and Betrayed’ By BFF Courteney Cox’s New Friendship with Ex Husband Brad Pitt
In Touch Weekly3 days ago
Snoop Dogg Confirms He Has A Staffer Who Makes Sure People He’s Smoking Marijuana With Don’t Get Too High
marijuanamoment.net2 days ago
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
menzmag.com1 day ago
HELLO1 day ago
Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
OK Magazine3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Furious That Ben Affleck Is Taking Good Care Of Himself After Their Divorce
BroBible5 days ago
Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
OK Magazine5 days ago
DoYouRemember?3 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post5 days ago
TVShowsAce16 hours ago
The List3 days ago
Jenna Bush Hager Is Reportedly Looking for a More Lucrative Contract Amid Hoda Kotb 'Today' Departure
SheKnows5 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears On 'Today' During Live Interview As Jason Segel Says 'I'm Going To Miss You': 'Wow'
shefinds6 days ago
People20 hours ago
Collider1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.