Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Social Media Calls Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, And Jenna Bush Hager 'Entitled' And 'Tone Deaf' For Showing Their Kids Getting VIP Treatment At Taylor Swift's Miami Show

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQVZw_0wLTO3eJ00
    Splash News

    There are a lot of famous Swifties in the world – and Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , and Jenna Bush Hager , are also on that list!

    The three Today Show co-hosts , as well as their children, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 18th, and shared some pictures and videos from their day on social media. However, they have come under fire for posting their children getting the VIP treatment, with many people slamming their “VIP privilege” in the comments. Yikes!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOhHe_0wLTO3eJ00
    Instagram.com/hodakotb

    'Today' Co-Hosts Share Pictures And Videos From Taylor Swift's Miami Show On Instagram

    On October 19th, Savannah captioned a video from the concert : "I was there I was there… Thank you, @taylorswift, beautiful Tree and the entire epically amazing #TeamTaylor for the night of our lives." She finished off with a purple heart emoji. Jenna also shared a similar video of their children getting excited for the concert, and captioned it: "We ready! @savannahguthrie @lairdgough"

    The same day, Hoda also shared a slideshow of images from the show, including one image of the ladies with their children, and another one of the three of them posing by themselves, with the caption: "SWIFTIES!!! @savannahguthrie @jennabhager @todayshow @jennifermillerjewelry."

    From what we can see from the Instagram posts, sports anchor Craig Melvin's wife Lindsay Czarniak and daughter Sybil, 7, were also in attendance.

    Guthrie was joined by husband Michael Feldman and their two children Charley, 7, and Vale, 10. Kotb was joined by her two daughters, Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5, and Bush Hager was joined by daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy Louise, 9, seemingly leaving son Hal, 5, behind.

    Social Media Reactions

    "Not a good look," slammed one fan on Jenna's video. "How entitled!" exclaimed a second, adding: "I wouldn't be showing this video of backstage VIP access of children while other kids either have to wait in line or can't afford to go. This is very distasteful."

    "$2000.00 a ticket and you get in free. Too bad all little girls that love Taylor don't get in free," concurred a third, as a fourth added: "Hmmmmmm Today show hosts get access that others do not. Not cool and they should be embarrassed." "Wow tone deaf," criticized a fifth. "VIP privilege is as privilege does," added another fan.

    "Lucky kids to get this 'freebie' because of their parents!! Too bad for all the other kids who can't afford thousands of dollars to see the show," wrote another fan, this time on Savannah's post.

    "This is what I would say is privileged," wrote another. "Some of us never got picked to get tickets even though we tried like everyone else. And can't afford to buy resale tickets. Your kids are lucky you can go to multiple shows – hope they appreciate it," added another.

    Related Search

    Vip treatment controversyMichael FeldmanKotbLindsay CzarniakHodaHope Catherine

    Comments / 331

    Add a Comment
    Usa victory
    1h ago
    I mean in This climate and economy I can see how the American people are sick of this shit
    Brian Sukenik
    2h ago
    Not a source of anything legitimate.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hoda Kotb ‘Regrets’ Her Breakup From Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman: ‘It Was Complicated’
    Closer Weekly19 days ago
    Savannah reveals who will be by her side when co-host Hoda Kotb leaves Today
    HELLO15 days ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Has “Major Issues” On ‘Today’ After Revealing Bizarre Inside Joke She Has With Her Son
    Decider.com4 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow3 days ago
    Hoda Kotb's Replacement on 'Today Show' Should Know What They're In For
    The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
    Longtime soap opera star dies at age 70
    Cleveland.com27 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick explains why Donald Trump will get her first-ever vote for president
    Fox News5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy8 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt and Betrayed’ By BFF Courteney Cox’s New Friendship with Ex Husband Brad Pitt
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Confirms He Has A Staffer Who Makes Sure People He’s Smoking Marijuana With Don’t Get Too High
    marijuanamoment.net2 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News4 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Jennifer Aniston's $580k engagement ring from Justin Theroux was truly 'unconventional'
    HELLO1 day ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Furious That Ben Affleck Is Taking Good Care Of Himself After Their Divorce
    BroBible5 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Michelle Obama just wore a stunning outfit to vote and it’s so Jackie O
    HELLO2 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?3 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post5 days ago
    Blake Shelton Hits 250-Lbs, Gwen Stefani Worried He’s Obese? Pics
    TVShowsAce16 hours ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Lets Loose On Moms' Night Out With Most Skin-Baring Outfit To Date
    The List3 days ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Is Reportedly Looking for a More Lucrative Contract Amid Hoda Kotb 'Today' Departure
    SheKnows5 days ago
    Hoda Kotb Opens Up About What She Plans to Do After Leaving the Today Show
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears On 'Today' During Live Interview As Jason Segel Says 'I'm Going To Miss You': 'Wow'
    shefinds6 days ago
    Hoda Kotb Admits It's 'Terrifying' Leaving “Today” Show but Says 'It’s Also Exactly Right'
    People20 hours ago
    ‘Today Show’ Host Hoda Kotb’s Exit Fuels Matt Lauer Return Rumors
    Collider1 day ago
    25 women share the 'first thing' they did after their husbands died and the internet is amazed
    Upworthy1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy