    Prince Harry Is Being Criticized For Selling A New Version Of His Bombshell Memoir 'Spare' With No Updates Added: 'Still Grifting'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax2Ny_0wJypTWs00
    Splash News

    A paperback of Prince Harry ‘s best-selling memoir Spare officially hit the shelves on October 22nd. But as expected, the internet had a lot of negative things to say about it ahead of its release, after it was discovered that the new version was exactly the same as the previous one. Keep reading for more information…

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JH89_0wJypTWs00
    Courtesy

    Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Is Released In Paperback – But Contains No Updates

    When most books are re-released, they tend to have updated information in them. But that wasn't the case for Prince Harry's bombshell memoir.

    According to The Express , Penguin Random House confirmed that "the content of the book remains unchanged," including the heartfelt dedication to his wife, Meghan Markle, and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet , as well as his mom, the late Princess Diana. The original dedication read: "For Meg and Archie and Lili...and of course, my mother."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ol7vl_0wJypTWs00
    Splash News

    Does Prince Harry's Unchanged Memoir Have Anything To Do With A Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William?

    While many people slammed the Duke of Sussex as a "grifter" for re-releasing the book with no new information, other people wondered whether it was a tactical move; and one which could hint at a possible reunion between him and the royal family.

    As per Cosmo, "the move is widely being viewed as a step towards reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family." The Expres s also echoed this, writing: 'The decision to refrain from adding new chapters to Prince Harry's memoir in its paperback release could signal a move towards mending fences with his royal relatives."

    As Prince Harry caused such a stir with his confessions in his original memoir, we can see why him choosing to not add any more fuel to the fire could be seen as a step in the right direction, and could suggest that he does indeed want to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2okN_0wJypTWs00
    Splash News

    Internet Reactions

    "There is no move towards anything other than the cash register. It's such an obvious cash grab attempt, it's laughable," wrote one person in The Express comments section. "Let's see… pay for heat or Harry's book… you make the call," wrote a second. "Coming to a log burner near you!" exclaimed a third.

    "What a waste of trees," slammed another reader. "So absolutely nothing new about Harry's book beyond it being a paperback. It's not a moving dedication to his mother, it's just more evidence he's mentally stuck in the past," someone else noted. "Just in time for wood burning stove season," quipped another reader, followed by two fire emojis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cM5gn_0wJypTWs00
    Splash News

    And the criticism continued over on X. "Why would anyone purchase a paperback edition of a book that has no new material when hard copies are still available? This is the very definition of non-sense!" wrote one X user. "Why bother when you can pick up the hardback for 50p in a charity shop?" asked a second.

    "What a waste of paper. Who would spend money on this spiteful nasty little book?" questioned a third, as a fourth said he was "still grifting off the royal family." "What a joke!" exclaimed another non-fan, as someone else wrote: "Spare us!"

    Comments / 86

    Add a Comment
    Sara Haas
    12h ago
    I could definitely use this book if it's free and in toilet paper form.
    Hazel Clark
    13h ago
    HARRY WAS ONLY AFTER HARM TO CONTIMUE TO EMOTIONAL STATE OF KING CHARLES & PRINCE WILLIAM. THATS HARRYS SICKMINDEDNESS DOING THIS. ANYTHING THAT HE THINKS CAN HARM THE ROYALTY FAMILIES, HE AND MEGHAN WILL DO IT & CONTINUE DOING IT. BUT, THE KING TOLD HARRY THAT HE BETTER NOT WRITE ANYTHING NEGATIVELY ANYMORE
    View all comments

