shefinds
Doctors Share 5 Processed Foods That Can Worsen Menopausal Symptoms And Weight Gain Over 50: Trans Fats & More
By Faith Geiger,2 days ago
Related SearchHormonal changesMenopause symptomsProcessed foods impactTrans fats transHealthy eating alternativesWeight gain
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Call me Miss Sassy pants
10h ago
Amy Kirsch
13h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shefinds12 hours ago
Adding These 2 Ingredients To Your Eggs Can Reduce Brain Fog And Sharpen Your Memory Over 40: Broccoli, More
shefinds22 hours ago
The 9 High-Fiber Foods You Should Start Eating, According To A Cancer Dietitian: Raspberries, Sweet Potatoes, More
shefinds4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Parade2 days ago
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country7 days ago
Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears On 'Today' During Live Interview As Jason Segel Says 'I'm Going To Miss You': 'Wow'
shefinds5 days ago
shefinds4 days ago
Katy Perry Is Reportedly 'Scrambling' To Join 'American Idol' As A Judge Again After New Album Flopped: 'She Knows Her Days As A Chart-Topping Artist Are Behind Her'
shefinds14 hours ago
7 Potentially Artery-Clogging Grocery Items That Could Be Hurting Your Cardiovascular Health, According To Experts: Cheese Puffs & More
shefinds3 days ago
New Study Says Taking Microwalks Is Better Than Long Walks, Plus How Many Steps To Take: Uses '60% More Energy'
shefinds3 days ago
shefinds3 days ago
1390 Granite City Sports1 day ago
Wide Open Country1 day ago
Justin Bieber Keeping Newborn Son Away from Hailey Bieber’s ‘Dysfunctional Family’: ‘Wants Nothing to Do with Them’
thenerdstash.com13 hours ago
shefinds2 days ago
Ben Affleck Believes Jennifer Lopez 'Will Talk About The Breakup Forever' According To Sources: 'He's Never Going To Get Away From It'
shefinds6 days ago
shefinds5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
shefinds1 day ago
Page Six2 days ago
Inside Taylor Swift’s High-Protein Diet To Power Her ‘Strength & Conditioning’ Workouts For The Eras Tour: Buckwheat Crepes, Burgers, More
shefinds5 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
shefinds1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
Dietitians Warn Against These 7 'Unhealthy' Taco Bell Orders: Grilled Cheese Burritos, Breakfast Crunchwraps & More
shefinds5 days ago
Stylists Share 4 Unflattering Short Hairstyles That Can Add Years To Your Look After 40—Plus Chic Alternatives To Try Instead
shefinds1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.