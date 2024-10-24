Open in App
    Doctors Share 5 Processed Foods That Can Worsen Menopausal Symptoms And Weight Gain Over 50: Trans Fats & More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0Jlr_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    There are so many struggles that come into play when women enter menopause. Changes in hormones can contribute to a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, and weight gain. Luckily, there are changes you can make in order to manage these symptoms; your diet, in particular, plays a major role. While there are plenty of great foods you can add to your plate to reduce menopause symptoms, it’s also important to keep in mind that a number of options can worsen these issues. This is especially true when it comes to processed foods.

    To learn about some of the worst foods to avoid if you want to manage menopause symptoms and avoid weight gain over 50, we spoke to Dr. Michael Lahey . Here are five processed foods Dr. Lahey warns are particularly harmful for women over 50—plus, healthier alternatives to help ease symptoms and support weight management.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDEFN_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    1. Sugary Snacks and Sodas

    Sugary snacks like candies and sodas are undeniably delicious and oftentimes difficult to resist. Unfortunately, though, their high fructose content is likely to lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes. This rollercoaster effect can worsen mood swings and fatigue, two common menopausal symptoms. "Sodas and candies trigger irritable moods and undue tiredness that are so noticeable during menopause," Dr. Lahey warns. Plus, all that sugar can contribute to fat accumulation, along with a range of other health risks . Instead, Dr. Lahey recommends opting for fresh fruits or a piece of dark chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you're craving soda, reach for water infused with lemon or berries. Yum!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM6DZ_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    2. Processed Meats

    Processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and deli cuts are some of the worst meats for your health. These are high in sodium and preservatives, which can lead to bloating and inflammation, among other issues. "These foods can exacerbate menopausal symptoms by increasing inflammation levels in the body," Dr. Lahey tells us. Bloating is already a common complaint during menopause, and the added sodium from these meats only makes it worse. To avoid this, Dr. Lahey recommends choosing lean proteins such as skinless chicken, fish, or plant-based options like legumes and tofu—all of which are great for weight management.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3F7C_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    3. Refined Carbohydrates

    White bread, pastries, and other refined carbs may be delicious, but the sad truth is that they do more harm than good during menopause (and in most cases, in general). According to Dr. Lahey, "Refined carbs increase weight and insulin levels, making weight loss even more challenging." They can even make mood swings worse, and often leave you feeling drained. Choose whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and whole-wheat bread for better blood sugar and energy levels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMTYa_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    4. Trans Fats

    Trans fats are found in a vast array of the most popular processed snack foods and fried items, and unfortunately, they can be terrible for menopause symptoms. "Trans fats raise LDL cholesterol and lower HDL, which worsens inflammation and leads to weight gain," Dr. Lahey explains. These unhealthy fats can also worsen hot flashes and increase the risk of heart disease. Check nutrition labels for trans fats, and when you're cooking at home, consider using natural, healthy fats such as coconut or olive oil.  These can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0BL2_0wJusvwf00
    shutterstock

    5. Artificial Sweeteners

    Artificial sweeteners may seem like a healthy alternative to sugar, but in reality, they come with their own fair share of risks —including worsened menopause symptoms and weight gain. Dr. Lahey tells us that these sweeteners "harm your gut and make you overeat sweet foods," which can lead to digestive issues and cravings. Instead, he recommends using natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup in moderation, or simply satisfying your sweet tooth with whole fruits. Got it!

