The 9 High-Fiber Foods You Should Start Eating, According To A Cancer Dietitian: Raspberries, Sweet Potatoes, More

Fiber is essential to your overall health for many reasons. It’s well-known that this crucial macronutrient plays an integral role in things like digestion and weight loss. But did you know it could also help prevent cancer? According to experts, a diet high in fiber could help reduce the risk of colon cancer and breast cancer. By improving digestive health, helping remove carcinogens and toxins in your body, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome for improved immunity and reduced inflammation, fiber can do wonders to prevent cancer.

In a recent TikTok video , cancer dietitian Nichole Andrews notes that incorporating high-fiber foods into your diet can be a powerful tool in reducing cancer risk. “You want to get in around 30 grams of fiber a day to reduce your risk of colon and breast cancer,” she told viewers. Luckily, she also shared her top nine favorite high-fiber foods to help you reach that goal. Here’s why each food is a nutritional powerhouse and how it benefits your health:

1. Raspberries

Berries , anyone? If you love these small but mighty, tart fruits, you're in luck. Raspberries are packed with fiber—8 grams per cup, to be exact, according to Andrews. High in antioxidants and vitamins, this food is excellent for promoting gut health and keeping your digestive system regular. The fiber in raspberries helps to flush out toxins and maintain a healthy gut lining, potentially lowering the risk of colon cancer.

2. Lentils and beans

Legumes like lentils and beans are so fantastic for your health for so many reasons, including the fact that they can really pack a punch when it comes to fiber. "One cup of these is going to have 16 grams of fiber," Andrews notes. These legumes are not only high in fiber but also rich in plant-based protein, making them a great alternative to meat. They also work to stabilize blood sugar levels and promote healthy digestion, both of which can help lower your risk of cancer.

3. Chia Seeds

Sometimes the most fiber comes in the smallest packages. Take chia seeds , for example. Two tablespoons of these seeds pack in 8 grams of fiber. "These are a simple, versatile way to add fiber to your meals," Andrews says. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, chia seeds also support heart health, fight inflammation, and promote regularity, all of which are key in preventing chronic diseases like cancer.

4. Quinoa

Move over, white rice. Quinoa is one of the best grains for your health, largely thanks to its fiber content. "One cup of quinoa gives you 5 grams of fiber," Andrews says. This gluten-free grain is packed with essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. The fiber in quinoa helps slow digestion, supports weight management, and may reduce the risk of developing various types of cancer by keeping blood sugar levels in check. Plus, it's so versatile and easy to add to delicious meals!

5. Avocado

Avocados may be known for their healthy fats , but they’re also high in fiber. "One medium avocado has 10 grams of fiber," Andrews tells us. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that support heart health, and their fiber content aids digestion and helps regulate the absorption of nutrients, reducing the risk of certain cancers, particularly in the digestive system.

6. Sweet Potatoes

We love a good sweet potato in the fall, and luckily, our bodies love this veggie, too. Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also a great source of fiber, with 5 grams per medium potato. "One medium sweet potato offers 5 grams of fiber," Andrews raves. Sweet potatoes are also packed with beta-carotene, offering antioxidant properties that can protect cells from damage and inflammation, potentially lowering your risk of cancer.

7. Pears

Pears are another fiber-rich fruit. They provide 5.5 grams per medium pear. "I absolutely love pears," Andrews raves. Pears contain a type of soluble fiber called pectin, which helps to regulate bowel movements and feed beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy digestive tract and potentially lowering the risk of colon cancer.

8. Blackberries

"If you’re a fan of raspberries, you may be a fan of blackberries," Andrews says. "One cup of blackberries has 7 and a half grams of fiber." Like raspberries, blackberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Their high fiber content supports gut health, aids digestion, and can help reduce inflammation in the body, which plays a critical role in cancer prevention.

9. Apples

Apples are one of the most popular fruits around, and they're also loaded with healthy fiber, offering 4.5 grams per medium fruit—as long as you keep the skin on, Andrews points out. This crunchy snack contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which work together to promote gut health, support weight management, and reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, including cancer. Yum!

As Andrews recommends, "You don’t have to have all of these in one day, but mix these into your lifestyle and you’re going to reduce cancer risk." With a variety of delicious options to choose from, boosting your fiber intake has never been easier.

