    The 9 High-Fiber Foods You Should Start Eating, According To A Cancer Dietitian: Raspberries, Sweet Potatoes, More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kd1T_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    Fiber is essential to your overall health for many reasons. It’s well-known that this crucial macronutrient plays an integral role in things like digestion and weight loss. But did you know it could also help prevent cancer? According to experts, a diet high in fiber could help reduce the risk of colon cancer and breast cancer. By improving digestive health, helping remove carcinogens and toxins in your body, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome for improved immunity and reduced inflammation, fiber can do wonders to prevent cancer.

    In a recent TikTok video , cancer dietitian Nichole Andrews notes that incorporating high-fiber foods into your diet can be a powerful tool in reducing cancer risk. “You want to get in around 30 grams of fiber a day to reduce your risk of colon and breast cancer,” she told viewers. Luckily, she also shared her top nine favorite high-fiber foods to help you reach that goal. Here’s why each food is a nutritional powerhouse and how it benefits your health:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWIul_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    1. Raspberries

    Berries , anyone? If you love these small but mighty, tart fruits, you're in luck. Raspberries are packed with fiber—8 grams per cup, to be exact, according to Andrews. High in antioxidants and vitamins, this food is excellent for promoting gut health and keeping your digestive system regular. The fiber in raspberries helps to flush out toxins and maintain a healthy gut lining, potentially lowering the risk of colon cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGJhZ_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    2. Lentils and beans

    Legumes like lentils and beans are so fantastic for your health for so many reasons, including the fact that they can really pack a punch when it comes to fiber. "One cup of these is going to have 16 grams of fiber," Andrews notes. These legumes are not only high in fiber but also rich in plant-based protein, making them a great alternative to meat. They also work to stabilize blood sugar levels and promote healthy digestion, both of which can help lower your risk of cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTkQ3_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    3. Chia Seeds

    Sometimes the most fiber comes in the smallest packages. Take chia seeds , for example. Two tablespoons of these seeds pack in 8 grams of fiber. "These are a simple, versatile way to add fiber to your meals," Andrews says. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, chia seeds also support heart health, fight inflammation, and promote regularity, all of which are key in preventing chronic diseases like cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4ZSs_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    4. Quinoa

    Move over, white rice. Quinoa is one of the best grains for your health, largely thanks to its fiber content. "One cup of quinoa gives you 5 grams of fiber," Andrews says. This gluten-free grain is packed with essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. The fiber in quinoa helps slow digestion, supports weight management, and may reduce the risk of developing various types of cancer by keeping blood sugar levels in check. Plus, it's so versatile and easy to add to delicious meals!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbW0g_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    5. Avocado

    Avocados may be known for their healthy fats , but they’re also high in fiber. "One medium avocado has 10 grams of fiber," Andrews tells us. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that support heart health, and their fiber content aids digestion and helps regulate the absorption of nutrients, reducing the risk of certain cancers, particularly in the digestive system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkfsP_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    6. Sweet Potatoes

    We love a good sweet potato in the fall, and luckily, our bodies love this veggie, too. Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also a great source of fiber, with 5 grams per medium potato. "One medium sweet potato offers 5 grams of fiber," Andrews raves. Sweet potatoes are also packed with beta-carotene, offering antioxidant properties that can protect cells from damage and inflammation, potentially lowering your risk of cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxmfP_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    7. Pears

    Pears are another fiber-rich fruit. They provide 5.5 grams per medium pear. "I absolutely love pears," Andrews raves. Pears contain a type of soluble fiber called pectin, which helps to regulate bowel movements and feed beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy digestive tract and potentially lowering the risk of colon cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxHGi_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    8. Blackberries

    "If you’re a fan of raspberries, you may be a fan of blackberries," Andrews says. "One cup of blackberries has 7 and a half grams of fiber." Like raspberries, blackberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Their high fiber content supports gut health, aids digestion, and can help reduce inflammation in the body, which plays a critical role in cancer prevention.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUaIh_0wGnZp6Y00
    shutterstock

    9. Apples

    Apples are one of the most popular fruits around, and they're also loaded with healthy fiber, offering 4.5 grams per medium fruit—as long as you keep the skin on, Andrews points out. This crunchy snack contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which work together to promote gut health, support weight management, and reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, including cancer. Yum!

    As Andrews recommends, "You don’t have to have all of these in one day, but mix these into your lifestyle and you’re going to reduce cancer risk." With a variety of delicious options to choose from, boosting your fiber intake has never been easier.

    READ MORE: 4 Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating To Prevent Cancers, Metabolic Syndrome And Weight Gain: Berries, More

    Grab you by the nanny
    15h ago
    The 9 High-Fiber Foods You Should Start Eating, According To A Cancer Dietitian: Raspberries, Sweet Potatoes, More 1. Raspberries 2. Lentils and beans 3. Chia Seeds 4. Quinoa 5. Avocado 6. Sweet Potatoes 7. Pears 8. Blackberries 9. Apples
    Seymore Turner
    18h ago
    The best science makes it clear that the DASH, Mediterranean or MIND diets are the healthiest. Don't smoke or pickle yourself with booze and drugs. Do your 7 to 10 thousand steps per day. Keep your weight down. Don't eat too much ultra processed food. Don't watch CNN or MSNBC. Don't read WaPo or the NYT. Don't vote Democratic and you'll reduce stress by 85% and live 15 years longer.
