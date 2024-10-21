Open in App
    The 7 'Best' New Fall Items At Trader Joe’s This Month, According To Fans: '10/10 For Me'

    By Marissa Matozzo,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfcHU_0wGBMG6c00
    Shutterstock/SheFinds

    Exploring Trader Joe’s is always an enjoyable adventure, whether you’re browsing their seasonal selections or discovering options suitable for every dietary preference, including vegetarian and gluten-free.

    In light of this, we scoured social media to compile a list of the top seven new and returning items hitting the shelves this month, all of which have garnered significant fan praise.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5YhP_0wGBMG6c00
    Instagram.com/traderjoeskitchen

    7 New And Returning Trader Joe's Items Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Fall

    1.  Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins

    TJ's enthusiasts are buzzing about the latest mini chocolate cakes and pumpkin-shaped delicacies , which boast a luscious chocolate cake and a silky , smooth mousse without any pumpkin flavor. Perfect for a Halloween party, these treats are now back and being found in stores.

    As seen in the comments section beneath a recent post from popular IG account @traderjoeslist, shoppers can't get enough of them. "These are the BEST treat!!" one user wrote adding that they are "gems of perfection." Someone else commented: "I get these every year!" One other noted: "so yummy in the fridge!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igQgl_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe

    2. Walnut Gouda Cheese

    Trader Joe's recently unveiled a new cheese, and fans on social media are praising its taste and texture. This new Gouda, according to fans, offers a smooth, creamy foundation that harmonizes beautifully with the crisp crunch of walnut pieces, delivering a delightful interplay of flavors and textures.

    Beneath a recent IG post dedicated to the new item, one fan wrote: " Love it and it pairs AMAZINGLY with the fig bread!!!" Another added: "So good!" Someone else commented: "Delish! Samples were a great idea, I went home with a package."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uhaP_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe's

    3. Apple Cinnamon Buns

    Trader Joe's latest sensation is a delightful Danish-style pastry that's selling out fast . Imported from Denmark, these pastries are filled with a delectable cinnamon-apple compote, skillfully twisted into elegant knots , and finished with a delicate streusel topping . Baked to a golden, fluffy perfection, they are quickly becoming a favorite among shoppers.

    Under a new IG post made in honor of these buns , one user dubbed them to be "insanely amazing." Someone else added: "These are the BOMB!!!" as one other commented: "so good I loved them."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tw8v_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe's

    4. Coffee Panna Cotta

    Trader Joe's has introduced a new Coffee Panna Cotta treat that customers are praising for its ideal blend of creaminess , richness , and perfectly balanced coffee flavor. The caramelized syrup at the bottom is described as adding the perfect hint of sweetness, completing this decadent dessert.

    On Instagram, those who tried it can't stop gushing about it. "10/10 for me," one user wrote as another added: "This stuff slapped, I hope it’s a permanent add!" Someone else deemed it to be "worth a try."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYUaf_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe's

    5. Nuts About Elote Mix

    Trader Joe's recently unveiled its latest hit, the Nuts About Elote mix, which is receiving rave reviews from customers. This mix promises a delightful combination of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors reminiscent of traditional elote. The blend features crispy, puffed corn kernels and roasted cashews, all coated in a cheesy, peppery seasoning that captures the essence of elote.

    To enhance the texture, the mix also includes pepitas and pretzel sticks, adding an extra layer of satisfying crunch. Naturally on IG, fans are commending it. "I find it addicting," one wrote as another user who tried it added: "I kept eating it and it was actually really good! Definitely worth a try!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Tz9j_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe's

    6. Chili Lime Flavored Pork Rinds

    Trader Joe's has introduced another delectable snack that's winning praise from fans as "delicious." The new Chili Lime Flavored Fried Pork Rinds draw inspiration from TJ's own Chile Lime Seasoning Blend. Crafted from antibiotic-free pork skin, these rinds are dehydrated and then fried to achieve a crispy, crunchy, and wonderfully curly texture.

    TJ's supplier enhances them with a blend of spices, including chile pepper, paprika, and garlic powder, along with a zesty mix of lemon and lime juices. The result is a snack that's simultaneously salty, tangy, spicy, and incredibly flavorful. As for fan reactions, one user who tried them wrote on IG : "delicious, lime forward good spice level." Someone else added: "Omgggg I love these!!! They are so good!!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8SrJ_0wGBMG6c00
    Trader Joe's

    7. Bubble Waffles

    Crafted from coconut milk, wheat flour, cane sugar, rice bran shortening, and vanilla bean paste, the Trader Joe’s vegan Bubble Waffles offer a delightful blend of fluffy and chewy textures, with a harmonious balance of sweet and savory flavors. The brand recommends heating them from frozen in your "air fryer, toaster oven, or microwave," and enjoying their crispy edges and "mochi-like middles."

    When it comes to fan reviews, one user who tasted the new waffles wrote on IG: "I love them. It’s so good! I actually put ice cream on top for a little dessert." Another added: "They’re my favorite!!!" as someone else commented: "Sooo good."

