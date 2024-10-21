Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears On 'Today' During Live Interview As Jason Segel Says 'I'm Going To Miss You': 'Wow'

YouTube.com/@TODAY

Hoda Kotb has broken a lot of hearts since announcing that she will be leaving The Today Show next year. And another heart was seemingly broken after she interviewed Jason Segel about the latest season of his Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, as he told her just how much he was going to miss her. Aww!

If you’ll recall, Kotb told staffers last month that she would leave the show in 2025 , writing: “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are!”

The mom-of-two added: “I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Jason Segel Tells Hoda Kotb He's Going To Miss Her When She Leaves 'Today'

At the end of Segel's interview, he told Kotb: "I'm going to miss you when you're gone. I just want you to know these interviews have been some of the best of my whole career so I'm really grateful to know you." And this statement made Kotb extremely emotional…

Kotb was visibly touched by Segel's words, and held her hand over her chest and cried: "Wow… thanks." The pair then hugged, which was captured on another camera and later shared on the official Today Instagram account.

The post was captioned: "Who's cutting onions in here? So much love for Hoda in Studio 1A! #JasonSegel"

Fan Comments

As expected, there were a lot of comments on the Today Instagram account. "He's right. Hoda has always been a smart, classy and respectful interviewer," gushed one fan.

"Hoda was speechless. I never saw that. Love her," praised a second. "She's always just so kind and graceful. And she remembers people. She connects with you and sees you. She will be missed," added a third, followed by a red heart emoji.

"The way you can see how his words touched her in her expression," commented another fan, followed by a teary eyed emoji, while someone else said: "What an amazing interviewer. Always feels like she cares and has put in enough time on her guest. Thank you Hoda."

"Hoda seriously is the best," complimented another fan, adding: "I don't see how they will be able to find someone to fill that huge, empty space. It's rare to have people in that position live with their heart on their sleeve."