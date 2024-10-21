Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears On 'Today' During Live Interview As Jason Segel Says 'I'm Going To Miss You': 'Wow'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EA3Gm_0wFNPfIj00
    YouTube.com/@TODAY

    Hoda Kotb has broken a lot of hearts since announcing that she will be leaving The Today Show next year. And another heart was seemingly broken after she interviewed Jason Segel about the latest season of his Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, as he told her just how much he was going to miss her. Aww!

    If you’ll recall, Kotb told staffers last month that she would leave the show in 2025 , writing: “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are!”

    The mom-of-two added: “I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgCnY_0wFNPfIj00
    YouTube.com/@TODAY

    Jason Segel Tells Hoda Kotb He's Going To Miss Her When She Leaves 'Today'

    At the end of Segel's interview, he told Kotb: "I'm going to miss you when you're gone. I just want you to know these interviews have been some of the best of my whole career so I'm really grateful to know you." And this statement made Kotb extremely emotional…

    Kotb was visibly touched by Segel's words, and held her hand over her chest and cried: "Wow… thanks." The pair then hugged, which was captured on another camera and later shared on the official Today Instagram account.

    The post was captioned: "Who's cutting onions in here? So much love for Hoda in Studio 1A! #JasonSegel"

    Fan Comments

    As expected, there were a lot of comments on the Today Instagram account. "He's right. Hoda has always been a smart, classy and respectful interviewer," gushed one fan.

    "Hoda was speechless. I never saw that. Love her," praised a second. "She's always just so kind and graceful. And she remembers people. She connects with you and sees you. She will be missed," added a third, followed by a red heart emoji.

    "The way you can see how his words touched her in her expression," commented another fan, followed by a teary eyed emoji, while someone else said: "What an amazing interviewer. Always feels like she cares and has put in enough time on her guest. Thank you Hoda."

    "Hoda seriously is the best," complimented another fan, adding: "I don't see how they will be able to find someone to fill that huge, empty space. It's rare to have people in that position live with their heart on their sleeve."

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Kim
    54m ago
    Leave already!
    James Samore
    15h ago
    Again😥😥😥
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Is Al Roker leaving The ‘Today’ Show?
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Has “Major Issues” On ‘Today’ After Revealing Bizarre Inside Joke She Has With Her Son
    Decider.com1 day ago
    Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Pose in Rare Photo with Their Kids at Taylor Swift's Miami Show
    People4 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Gives Jenna Bush Hager an Early Christmas Gift: ‘Too Sweet’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    3 Dangerous Apps Security Experts Warn Are Selling Your Data: Free Messaging Apps, More
    shefinds6 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    5 Famous 70s Singers Who Were Terrible Live
    societyofrock.com5 days ago
    Ben Affleck Believes Jennifer Lopez 'Will Talk About The Breakup Forever' According To Sources: 'He's Never Going To Get Away From It'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Pamela Anderson, 57, Looks Ageless In A Flowy Skirt And Minimal Makeup To Promote Her New Cookbook As Fans React: 'She's Aged Very Well'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Katy Perry In Tight Top Shows Off Her ‘Pickles’ Outdoors
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Toned Figure In An Athletic Bodysuit While Revealing How She's More 'Cut' And 'Confident' Than Ever
    shefinds7 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    3 Sauces To Stop Using Because They're So Bad For Your Digestion: Hot Sauce, More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist23 hours ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Demi Moore, 61, Rocks A Stylish Blazer And Skirt For The Hamptons Film Festival, And Is Awarded The Career Achievement In Acting Award
    shefinds6 days ago
    Ryan Seacrest Taking His ‘Idolatry’ of Carrie Underwood ‘to a Crazy Level’ Infuriating Other Judges
    Life and Style Weekly4 days ago
    ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Secretly Got Married Over the Weekend: Congrats to Emily Osment
    PopCulture5 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick explains why Donald Trump will get her first-ever vote for president
    Fox News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy