3 Ultra-Hydrating Serums Mature Women Can Use Daily To Erase Fine Lines And Lift Sagging Skin, According To Dermatologists

Shutterstock

Want to upgrade your skincare regimen this autumn? Derms recommend adding a hydrating anti-aging serum into your daily routine as the weather gets colder. These powerful elixirs infuse your skin with concentrated active ingredients, offering advantages well beyond those of standard moisturizers.

What’s great is that serums can be customized to fit your skin’s unique needs, be it fine lines, sagging, dryness, wrinkles, or discoloration. Confused about which anti-aging serum is best for erasing and smoothing fine lines ? We’ve reached out to board-certified dermatologists and skincare specialists to introduce you to three highly rated serum choices for aging skin.

Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon , MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.

We also checked in with Dr. Elaine F. Kung , MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology for insight regarding serums and mature skin.

In addition, Dr. HariKiran Chekuri , a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, shared tips on finding the right skincare serum, as well.

Urban Skin Rx

3 Hydrating Anti-Aging Serums That Target Wrinkles, Fine Lines And Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists

1. Urban Skin Rx Advanced Even Tone Day & Night Treatment

This serum-like formula is especially helpful for diminishing stubborn dark spots or acne scars over 40 while also promoting more supple skin, Kung says. "Some skincare ingredients that have been scientifically and clinically studied to help with discoloration include kojic acid, tranexamic acid, and bakuchiol, which are all found in this product," she explains.

For $48, you can grab this clean serum product via the Urban Skin Rx site, and Kung says it has the ability to effectively combat hyperpigmentation. Kung points out that this product's ingredients function to decrease the appearance of persistent dark spots, refine uneven texture, and visibly diminish signs of aging skin. Moreover, it is gentle enough for use twice daily, enabling users to target dark spots and fine lines throughout the day and night.

Neutrogena

2. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil

Chacon deems retinol to be a "dermatologist-recommended type of vitamin A" and a "potent ingredient in this anti-wrinkle serum that fights fine lines, dullness, wrinkles, and dark spots. " She recommends keeping an eye out for Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil when perusing the aisles of your local drugstore for a retinol serum.

This serum, available via Amazon for $21.87, also "contains hyaluronic acid," which Chacon says adds "plumping moisture to help hydrate and revitalize the appearance of skin." As for how often to use it, Chacon recommends "applying to a clean face and neck two times per day."

A pearl-sized amount should be "distributed evenly and massaged in until fully absorbed," she advises. When not in use, Chacon says to always "replace and tighten the cap."

The Ordinary

3. The Ordinary "Buffet" Multi-Technology Peptide Serum

This serum, known as "the buffet", purportedly provides age-supporting benefits to the skin through its multifaceted peptide formula, according to Chekuri. Peptides "are short chains of amino acids that can act as messengers in the skin, signaling it to produce more collagen and elastin, which are the proteins that give the skin its firmness and elasticity. "

Peptides (found in this $18.99 serum via Amazon) can also "help hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation, and repair damaged tissue." He notes that "peptide serums can be used both in the morning and at night, depending on your preference and routine."

Shutterstock

The Bottom Line

Retinols, like in this product, have been "scientifically and clinically studied to help skin turnover and stimulate collagen," Kung says.

Retinols in serum or cream form are "probably in every dermatologists' skincare routine because we know that long-term use helps prevent and treat skin discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles, and skin laxity," she concludes. Good to know!