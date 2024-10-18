Open in App
    Fans React To Pictures Of Travis Kelce With Makeup Smeared On His Face After Kissing Taylor Swift During NYC Date Night: 'Nice Nose Highlighter, Trav'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8G7D_0wByIX1R00
    Splash News

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again proving that there is no truth in those breakup rumors , as their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

    Just days after the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player was spotted grabbing his girlfriend’s backside (much to the delight of fans online!) the couple have once again been piling on the PDA – and there is more than enough evidence!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXRNa_0wByIX1R00
    Splash News

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Seemingly Engaged In PDA During Their NYC Dinner Date

    While on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Saturday, October 12th, the 34-year-old "Lavender Haze" hitmaker and the Super Bowl champ were papped seemingly following a makeout session, as Kelce had a lot of Swift's makeup smeared on his face. Check out some pictures here . And naturally, social media was quick to point it out and make comments.

    "Nice nose highlighter, Trav," wrote one fan on X, alongside a closeup picture of Travis with Taylor's highlighter under his nose.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39P1A2_0wByIX1R00
    Splash News

    Fans Comment About Taylor Swift's Makeup Rubbing Off On Travis Kelce's Face

    "Why doesn't her mua ever use setting spray on her nose?" asked a second fan, adding, "almost all her bfs have foundation covered noses in pap pics." A third fan also referenced the makeup artist, writing: "I know her [makeup artist] hates to see him coming."

    "She got that 'stache burn on her nose too," observed another fan. "Taylor the Red-Nosed Reindeer," joked another fan, as someone else quipped: "More because of color, but I *believe* his lipstick is also on point. Great choice for being subtle."

    Comments / 57
    Add a Comment
    tamtam
    6h ago
    He looks like a pimp with his jewelry..
    Jessica Valeen
    6h ago
    She has snakes on everything...says it all😔
    View all comments
