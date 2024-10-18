Fans React To Pictures Of Travis Kelce With Makeup Smeared On His Face After Kissing Taylor Swift During NYC Date Night: 'Nice Nose Highlighter, Trav'

Splash News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again proving that there is no truth in those breakup rumors , as their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

Just days after the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player was spotted grabbing his girlfriend’s backside (much to the delight of fans online!) the couple have once again been piling on the PDA – and there is more than enough evidence!

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Seemingly Engaged In PDA During Their NYC Dinner Date

While on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Saturday, October 12th, the 34-year-old "Lavender Haze" hitmaker and the Super Bowl champ were papped seemingly following a makeout session, as Kelce had a lot of Swift's makeup smeared on his face. Check out some pictures here . And naturally, social media was quick to point it out and make comments.

"Nice nose highlighter, Trav," wrote one fan on X, alongside a closeup picture of Travis with Taylor's highlighter under his nose.

Fans Comment About Taylor Swift's Makeup Rubbing Off On Travis Kelce's Face

"Why doesn't her mua ever use setting spray on her nose?" asked a second fan, adding, "almost all her bfs have foundation covered noses in pap pics." A third fan also referenced the makeup artist, writing: "I know her [makeup artist] hates to see him coming."

"She got that 'stache burn on her nose too," observed another fan. "Taylor the Red-Nosed Reindeer," joked another fan, as someone else quipped: "More because of color, but I *believe* his lipstick is also on point. Great choice for being subtle."