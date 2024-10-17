Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Health Experts Warn That Iron, Potassium, And Too Much Vitamin C Can Cause An Inflamed Stomach

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hSl7_0wALHg2Z00
    shutterstock

    If you’re looking to boost your nutrient intake and fill in any gaps in your diet, supplements can oftentimes be a great way to go. However, it’s important to note that they can also come with harmful side effects, including those that impact your stomach. Issues like bloating, gas, and inflammation can sometimes come with excessive intake of certain supplements.

    As it turns out, some nutrients can be harsh on the stomach when taken in large amounts or without proper care, potentially leading to inflammation and other digestive discomforts. According to dietitian Krutika Nanavati , supplements like potassium, iron, and vitamin C are a few culprits when it comes to stomach issues. Understanding how these nutrients can impact your digestive system and learning how to take them safely can help you avoid these side effects while still reaping their benefits. Here’s what Nanavati has to say on the matter:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3tRV_0wALHg2Z00
    shutterstock

    1. Potassium

    Potassium is an undeniably crucial mineral. It plays a vital role in muscle function and maintaining proper fluid balance, but when taken in supplement form, it can cause digestive discomfort. "Taking too much potassium or not drinking enough water can irritate your digestive system, leading to inflammation and discomfort," Nanavati warns. This can lead to bloating or stomach cramps, particularly if you exceed the recommended dosage. To minimize these risks, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when taking potassium supplements. Consider getting your daily dose of potassium through potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, and avocados.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKVJg_0wALHg2Z00
    shutterstock

    2. Iron

    For those who need to up their iron intake, such as those with anemia, supplementation can be a good idea. However, it can also take a toll on your stomach. As Nanavati points out, "Iron is notorious for causing stomach irritation, especially if you take it on an empty stomach. It can lead to nausea, cramping, and even constipation." To reduce the risk of these issues, it’s best to take iron with food, as this helps protect the stomach lining. Incorporating iron-rich foods like red meat, lentils, and spinach into your diet is also a good way to go. If you're experiencing discomfort from your iron supplements, though, it may be worth talking to your healthcare provider and potential changing the dosage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6okg_0wALHg2Z00
    shutterstock

    3. Vitamin C

    Vitamin C is an important vitamin when it comes to immune support and overall wellness, but keep in mind that high doses can cause issues. Nanavati explains that "Vitamin C is generally safe, but in high doses, it can sometimes cause stomach upset, especially if taken on an empty stomach or in large amounts." Side effects can include bloating, cramps, or irritation, especially if you go overboard. To avoid these issues, it’s a good idea to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it, allowing your body to adjust. If discomfort occurs, reducing the dosage or opting for a gentler form of vitamin C might help. Focusing on natural sources like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers can be a better option, as whole foods tend to be less irritating to the digestive system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH5Gs_0wALHg2Z00
    shutterstock

    Bottom line

    In most cases, these supplements are perfectly safe in moderation. However, it's always important to be mindful of the potential effects and to mitigate the risks by monitoring your dosage. When in doubt, talk to your healthcare provider about your specific concerns and needs.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    earnesttbass01
    5h ago
    I've taken vitamin c in dosage of up yo 10,000 mgs by mouth, and an Iv. of 50, 000 with no problems
    ChasUM80
    15h ago
    wtf....O - K
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Supplement Mistakes Experts Say Are 'Extremely Unhealthy' Include Taking Them With Coffee And More
    shefinds22 days ago
    Dermatologists Share The 6 Hair Vitamins You Should Be Taking To Grow Back What You've Lost & Boost Thickness: Vitamins A, C, More
    shefinds15 days ago
    4 Potentially Dangerous Supplements That Could Lead To Gut Issues, Liver Damage, And More: Excessive Vitamin D, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    The 4 Worst Wendy's Orders That Experts Say Could Be Clogging Your Arteries And Taking A Toll On Your Heart Health: Baconators, Loaded Nacho Burgers & More
    shefinds10 days ago
    Why everyone is suddenly taking magnesium – and the truth about whether it’s good for your health
    The Independent3 days ago
    When back pain signals kidney trouble
    rolling out2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    The Independent13 hours ago
    The 3 times your runny nose is a sign of something serious – and when you must see a doctor
    The US Sun1 day ago
    6 Gut-Damaging Processed Carbs To Think Twice Before Buying Because They Could Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain: Pasta & More
    shefinds16 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    The Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks That Can Help Improve Sleep Quality: Dark Chocolate, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy18 hours ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post1 day ago
    3 Sauces To Stop Using Because They're So Bad For Your Digestion: Hot Sauce, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    This is a list of people who will not get Social Security next week
    thetransferportalcfb.com26 days ago
    Pharmacists Can Suggest Increased Vitamin B12 Consumption to Prevent and Treat Acute Pancreatitis
    pharmacytimes.com21 hours ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star4 days ago
    What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
    BuzzFeed5 days ago
    8 Worst Inflammatory Oils To Avoid Because They're Bad For Your Heart: Cottonseed Oil, More
    shefinds12 days ago
    The Unexpected Ways To 'Stop Losing Collagen' And Avoid Thinning Skin As You Age: Stable Blood Sugar, More
    shefinds11 days ago
    8 Surprising Hairstyles To Never Wear Over 50 Because They Add Years To Your Face: Overly Teased Hair, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds1 day ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Demi Moore, 61, Rocks A Stylish Blazer And Skirt For The Hamptons Film Festival, And Is Awarded The Career Achievement In Acting Award
    shefinds2 days ago
    ‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Wows Fans With Healthier Look After Concerning Video
    tvinsider.com9 days ago
    UnitedHealth, CVS and Humana increasingly deploy AI and deny post-acute care claims, Senate report finds
    FierceHealthcare1 day ago
    10 Things Your Gynecologist Wishes You’d Quit Doing
    Moms Who Think1 day ago
    Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand
    MarketRealist1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy