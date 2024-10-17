Health Experts Warn That Iron, Potassium, And Too Much Vitamin C Can Cause An Inflamed Stomach

shutterstock

If you’re looking to boost your nutrient intake and fill in any gaps in your diet, supplements can oftentimes be a great way to go. However, it’s important to note that they can also come with harmful side effects, including those that impact your stomach. Issues like bloating, gas, and inflammation can sometimes come with excessive intake of certain supplements.

As it turns out, some nutrients can be harsh on the stomach when taken in large amounts or without proper care, potentially leading to inflammation and other digestive discomforts. According to dietitian Krutika Nanavati , supplements like potassium, iron, and vitamin C are a few culprits when it comes to stomach issues. Understanding how these nutrients can impact your digestive system and learning how to take them safely can help you avoid these side effects while still reaping their benefits. Here’s what Nanavati has to say on the matter:

1. Potassium

Potassium is an undeniably crucial mineral. It plays a vital role in muscle function and maintaining proper fluid balance, but when taken in supplement form, it can cause digestive discomfort. "Taking too much potassium or not drinking enough water can irritate your digestive system, leading to inflammation and discomfort," Nanavati warns. This can lead to bloating or stomach cramps, particularly if you exceed the recommended dosage. To minimize these risks, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when taking potassium supplements. Consider getting your daily dose of potassium through potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, and avocados.

2. Iron

For those who need to up their iron intake, such as those with anemia, supplementation can be a good idea. However, it can also take a toll on your stomach. As Nanavati points out, "Iron is notorious for causing stomach irritation, especially if you take it on an empty stomach. It can lead to nausea, cramping, and even constipation." To reduce the risk of these issues, it’s best to take iron with food, as this helps protect the stomach lining. Incorporating iron-rich foods like red meat, lentils, and spinach into your diet is also a good way to go. If you're experiencing discomfort from your iron supplements, though, it may be worth talking to your healthcare provider and potential changing the dosage.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important vitamin when it comes to immune support and overall wellness, but keep in mind that high doses can cause issues. Nanavati explains that "Vitamin C is generally safe, but in high doses, it can sometimes cause stomach upset, especially if taken on an empty stomach or in large amounts." Side effects can include bloating, cramps, or irritation, especially if you go overboard. To avoid these issues, it’s a good idea to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it, allowing your body to adjust. If discomfort occurs, reducing the dosage or opting for a gentler form of vitamin C might help. Focusing on natural sources like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers can be a better option, as whole foods tend to be less irritating to the digestive system.

Bottom line

In most cases, these supplements are perfectly safe in moderation. However, it's always important to be mindful of the potential effects and to mitigate the risks by monitoring your dosage. When in doubt, talk to your healthcare provider about your specific concerns and needs.