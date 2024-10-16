Selena Gomez Breaks Down In Tears On 'The Graham Norton Show' Talking About Her 'Chronic' Health Battle With British Comedian Miranda Hart

Splash News

Selena Gomez has been very open with her fans about her mental health struggles and her battle with Lupus over the years. And it’s her openness which British comedian Miranda Hart praised when the ladies appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week.

While on the show, Hart, 51, thanked Gomez, 32, for making her candid 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me , in which she opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her Lupus battle, as she said it helped her publicly address her decades-long experience with Lyme disease in her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You. And the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was moved to tears during the heartfelt interaction!

Miranda Hart Praises Selena Gomez For Her Candid ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary

“It’s extraordinary I’m on the show with Selena. It makes me quite emotional,” the Miranda actress said in the show, after which Gomez struggled to hold back the tears.

Talking to the Only Murders in the Building actress directly, Hart said: “When I saw your documentary on Apple about your illness struggles, I was thinking, ‘Do I share? You know, is this something I should do?’ Because it feels quite vulnerable.”

Hart then said that seeing how open Gomez was in her own documentary inspired her to spare no details when writing about her struggles with Lyme disease, which she kept secret from her fans for many years, adding: "I watched your documentary, and I just thought, 'Absolutely, yes.' And that's what kept me writing."

Hart then went on to talk about some of the similarities the two women shared while battling their chronic illnesses in the public eye. "We know what a chronic condition is like and it's always rumbling there, and I know what it's like in a very different way," Hart continued.

"I was backstage at the BBC, you know, trying to go on, not knowing whether to go on," Hart recalled about one of her previous experiences, and then continued to praise the Vanity Fair cover star. "It's amazing and I think she's incredible," she added, before joking: "Now back to me."

Fan Comments

The emotional interaction understandably pulled at the world's heartstrings. "What a lovely thing Miranda did and said to Selena," praised one fan in the YouTube comments section. "Such heartfelt words and then the joke at the end to lift the weight!" exclaimed a second, as a third added: "What a lovely moment. Selena doesn't realize the hope she had given people by speaking out about her illness. I'm so glad for Miranda."

"What a genius premise this show has that lets guests talk and interact without constant interruption from the host. Makes it feel so organic. Miranda is a doll and this was so wonderful to see and hear," raved another fan. "Both women [are] so humble and absolutely gorgeous!" exclaimed another.

"Selena is a legend! We can learn how to treat others through her actions," gushed another fan. "Truly her whole point of doing the documentary, Selena if you read this, you are a truly remarkable person for all that you do," noted another, as someone else wrote: "This made me tear up and then made me laugh out loud all in less than a minute."