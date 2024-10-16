Open in App
    The Dairy-Free Milk Dietitians Say You Can Add To Your Coffee For Faster Weight Loss: Sesame

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    
    shutterstock

    There’s nothing like a cozy, hot cup of coffee in the morning—especially now that the weather is cooling down. And while experts agree that the healthiest way to take your morning joe is straight up black, many of us can’t bear to part with our beloved coffee ingredients. The unfortunate truth, though, is that many options out there are terrible for your health , especially if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to give up milk in your coffee altogether. When you choose health-conscious varieties, you can stay on track with your weight loss goals.

    If you’re looking for a new, dairy-free way to lighten up your coffee while still shedding pounds, you may want to give sesame milk a try. According to Dr. Krutika Nanavati, a Registered Nutritionist and Dietitian, sesame milk offers a plethora of benefits for weight loss. Learn more below.

    
    shutterstock

    Benefits of Sesame Milk for Weight Loss

    Sesame milk may not be the first option that pops into your brain when you think about go-to coffee ingredients, but once you hear about the benefits, you may want to pick up a carton. For starters, this is a nutrient-dense option that's packed with essential minerals. "It’s got calcium, magnesium, and iron, all of which are important for keeping your body running smoothly," Dr. Nanavati says. Magnesium , in particular, plays a crucial role in many of your body's functions. It works to regulate blood sugar levels—a key factor in avoiding mid-afternoon snack cravings that can throw off your weight loss plan.

    Another factor that makes sesame milk especially great for weight loss is its calorie content. "Sesame milk is relatively low in calories—around 60-70 calories per cup, depending on the brand," Dr. Nanavati notes. Compared to whole dairy milk, which typically contains around 150 calories per cup, this plant-based option can help you remain in a calorie deficit without sacrificing that creamy texture you love in your daily cup of joe.

    
    shutterstock

    Additionally, sesame milk contains healthy fats, including omega-6 fatty acids. "These fats not only support your metabolism but can also help keep you full longer," Nanavati explains. Healthy fats are known to contribute to better body composition, especially when they come from sources like sesame seeds, making sesame milk a smart choice for those aiming to improve their diet.

    Plus, this option is ideal for anyone who's lactose intolerant or following a dairy-free diet. "It’s dairy-free, lactose-free, and nut-free, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs," Dr. Nanavati says. Perfect!

    Ultimately, sesame milk is a nutritious, low-calorie option that can perfectly align with your weight loss goals. As Dr. Nanavati reminds us, "No single food is a magic solution, but sesame milk has some great nutritional benefits that can support your overall health and help you manage your weight."

    READ MORE: A Dietitian Tells Us The Best And Worst Coffee Ingredients For Weight Loss

