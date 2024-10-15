Open in App
    Royal Author Thinks Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional 'Separation' Could Lead To Marital Troubles: 'She Drops People When She No Longer Needs Them'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XpwS_0w7KKDYm00
    Splash News

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the “beginning of the end” of their professional relationship, according to a royal expert. And that same expert believes that it could soon extend to their personal relationship too.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been hitting the headlines over the past few months, as they have each embarked on a string of solo appearances after reportedly realizing that the public don’t respond well to them working together. And royal insiders reportedly believe that their marriage could very well follow the same pattern…

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqCF2_0w7KKDYm00
    Splash News

    Royal Author Predicts Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage Is In Trouble Following Professional Separation

    The Sussexes reportedly want to take advantage of Prince Harry's popularity by having him attend many events on his own, in the hopes that the love will then extend to Meghan.

    But royal author Angela Levin reportedly predicts that the mom-of-two could get used to doing things individually , and could potentially not want to reunite with Prince Harry if and when the time comes. And she believes that this could even result in them splitting up in future, too!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkwZt_0w7KKDYm00
    Splash News

    "My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end," Levin told GB News host Nana Akua, adding: "Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied."

    "As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner," the Harry: Conversations with the Prince author predicted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka8ph_0w7KKDYm00
    Splash News

    Prince Harry 'Doesn't Know How To Manage By Himself,' Says Royal Author

    While Levin thinks that the former Suits actress likes doing things on her own, as she had done prior to meeting Prince Harry, she noted how Prince Harry seemed to struggle without his wife by his side when he went on his solo trip to New York last month.

    "What's very interesting is that he was there by himself. He can't do anything without Meghan – for the first few charities he was going to, he was incredibly anxious," Levin observed.

    "He was fiddling with his hands and adjusting his tie, and he was really nervous," she continued, adding: "That shows you that Meghan is controlling him so much, that he doesn't know how to manage by himself."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySwoD_0w7KKDYm00
    Splash News

    Internet Reactions

    The internet seemed to agree with Levin, with many people on social media saying they wouldn't be surprised to see Prince Harry and Meghan go their separate ways personally as well as professionally.

    "Figured they wouldn't last," wrote one person in the comments section of an Ok! Instagram post . "Shocking! Not really," quipped a second person, as a third said: "Of course! It was just a matter of time!"

    "He's not useful anymore," wrote another user, while another predicted: "Meghan has nothing to lose, she will find another super rich man." Someone else speculated: "If it is over then she will take him for everything that he doesn't have and use the kids against him."

    Johnny Shumway
    1h ago
    Well I feel bad for Prince Harry. If that’s how she does relationships, that’s fucked up. He deserved better than her.
    Julia Eddy
    10h ago
    Opinions, opinions, opinions... l doubt that !!! A union for the ages. Go Megan & Harry...rooting for them!!!
