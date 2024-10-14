Gigi Hadid’s New ‘Cashmere Blonde’ Hair Transformation Is About To Be Everywhere This Fall—And Fans Think She ‘Looks Like’ Taylor Swift With The Color!

Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid recently debuted a refreshed blonde hair color that perfectly complements her lively, chin-length bob, and fans are absolutely loving her “cashmere blonde” shade. Over the past few weeks, Glamour has featured new paparazzi shots of the supermodel, 29, strolling through New York City.

London hair colorist Gemma Smidmore likened her new look to the luxurious texture of cashmere. Fans have noted that her updated hue is a luminous shade, just a touch darker than the blonde she sported last year. After Glamour posted a new photo of Hadid in the Big Apple on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with praise for her stunning transformation, even drawing comparisons to the blonde hue currently sported by her friend Taylor Swift.

Splash News

Gigi Hadid Stuns Fans With Her 'Cashmere Blonde' Shade And Sparks Taylor Swift Comparisons

On September 25th, Glamour uploaded a shot of Hadid's new hue in an Instagram post for its 2.6 million followers. Fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"She looks like taylor swift with this color," one wrote as another added: "Looks like Taylor’s color," regarding Swift, 34. Someone else noted: "she's killing it" as others conveyed their thoughts with heart emojis.

Speaking to the publication, stylist Smidmore explained that Hadid's "cashmere blonde " look is accomplished by applying highlights throughout the hair .

“Clients are asking me for softer blondes that aren’t so bold,” she shared, adding, “with cashmere blonde, you get this soft look, and the regrowth is so forgiving because it’s been woven so finely when it’s created. This also helps with the hair quality and condition because you don’t have to use loads of bleach to create this look. It’s a real mixture of tones.”

“What blonde doesn’t want their color to look expensive?” Smidmore went on. “It’s super soft, blending cool and warm tones into your hair with super-fine, delicate, little woven lights.… It creates a lightweight, luxurious blonde that grows out without any harsh lines.”

Since March, Hadid has been impressing her fans with a stylish bob that falls between her ears and chin .

This marked a dramatic change for the mom of one (who shares daughter Khai , 4, with ex Zayn Malik ), as she previously rocked long locks that she cut off on camera.