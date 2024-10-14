Open in App
    • shefinds

    Fitness Coach Shares The ‘Best And Worst’ Coffee Creamers For Weight Loss: Chobani, Coffee Mate, More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj61E_0w5vQrcx00
    Photo by Alexey Demidov on Pexels

    If you’re like most people out there, a cup of coffee is a sacred element in your personal morning routine. And while some may be strong enough to take it black (which can help you burn fat !), not all of us can handle the bitter taste. Unfortunately, many popular coffee ingredients out there can hold you back from your weight loss goals. But does that mean you have to ditch the creamer altogether? Not necessarily! Knowing what to choose and what to avoid can be crucial to your weight loss journey.

    Fitness coach Trent Harrison (@trizzlemanfitness) recently took to TikTok to share his recommendations for the best and worst coffee creamers for those looking to shed some pounds. Read on to learn what he had to say about popular options like Coffee Mate, Chobani, and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UMlv_0w5vQrcx00
    shutterstock

    1. Avoid Coffee Mate and Other Sugary Creamers

    According to Harrison, Coffee Mate is one of the worst creamers for your health. "One of the worst ways to start your morning is high sugar foods. So things like Coffee Mate are coffee creamers you’re going to want to stay away from," he warns. Coffee Mate may be delicious, but even a small amount in your daily coffee can add up in calories quickly. "Not only is it 35 calories per serving, which is 1 tablespoon which is not a lot, but if you look at the ingredients, the main ingredients are sugar and soybean oil, which is something you want to stay away from," Harrison goes on. Say it ain't so!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLlpr_0w5vQrcx00
    shutterstock

    2. Choose Chobani Creamer

    Can't give up creamer? Don't worry. For those seeking a healthier alternative, Harrison recommends Chobani varieties. These tasty creamers may have a similar calorie content to Coffee Mate, but the good news is that they're made with healthier ingredients. "Chobani creamers have much simpler ingredients," he says, noting that Chobain creamer is natural option compared to sugar-loaded choices. And it's still delicious!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGoft_0w5vQrcx00
    shutterstock

    3. Choose Nut Pods

    Another option that Harrison suggests is Nut Pods, which is made with almond and coconut milk. This is a particularly great option if you're sensitive to dairy. "It’s almond and coconut creamer, so if you’re sensitive to lactose, this is a great alternative," he notes. Nut Pods offer a lower calorie count of just 10 calories per serving, making it a more health-conscious addition to your morning joe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOMy0_0w5vQrcx00
    shutterstock

    4. Choose Fat-Free Fairlife Milk with Zero-Calorie Creamer

    Looking to boost your protein intake? Good idea! You can add some extra protein to your coffee with Harrison’s own go-to option: fat-free Fairlife milk combined with a zero-calorie sweetener. "I’ll use fat-free Fairlife milk, which has 13 grams of protein per serving and 0 grams of fat. My secret is I’ll use it with a 0-calorie sweetener like monk fruit ," he shares. This combination not only keeps calories in check and adds some extra protein to the mix, but it also allows you to enjoy the sweet, creamy taste you love. Perfect!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJciy_0w5vQrcx00
    shutterstock

    The Bottom Line

    When it comes to weight loss, every small decision counts—including your creamer of choice. Of course, the best way to go is always keeping your coffee black (or adding a bit of metabolism-boosting spice ), but that doesn't mean you have to torture yourself by giving up creamer completely. When you follow Harrison's advice, you can stay on a healthy path while still enjoying a delicious morning treat.

