7 Potentially Artery-Clogging Snacks And Beverages That Could Be Hurting Your Cardiovascular Health, According To Experts: Mozzarella Sticks & More

Want to keep your heart in the best shape possible? It’s a good idea to start with your diet. The foods you eat every day play a critical role in your overall health, especially when it comes to your cardiovascular system. While there are tons of heart-healthy foods out there that you should consider adding to your plate, there are also a lot of major offenders that could be clogging your arteries and raising your risk of disease. Limiting your intake of snacks and beverages like these is one major step to take towards greater wellbeing.

To learn about some of the worst options on grocery shelves (and maybe in your own kitchen), we spoke to nutritionists Mary Sabat, Catherine Gervacio, Lisa Andrews , Susan Schachter, and Lisa Richards . According to these experts, salty snacks like potato chips and cheese puffs, along with sugar beverages like energy drinks, are a no-go when it comes to your heart. Find all of their insight and advice below.

1. Potato chips

When you're craving a salty, crunchy snack, potato chips are likely your first choice. However, as tasty and addicting as this beloved snack is, potato chips can also be detrimental to your health, particularly when it comes to your heart. Regularly munching on these bad boys can set you up for a number of health issues , and according to Sabat, that includes clogged arteries and a higher risk of heart disease.

"Regular potato chips are typically deep-fried in unhealthy oils, which are high in saturated and trans fats," she says. "These fats can increase cholesterol levels and promote the formation of plaque in the arteries, leading to clogged arteries over time."

Schachter seconds this sentiment, pointing out that this snack is also "loaded with excessive sodium," which can lead to an array of health risks . "The combination of trans fats and high sodium intake can raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of arterial plaque formation, leading to clogged arteries and cardiovascular diseases," she says. Yikes!

2. Cheese Puffs

Much like potato chips—tasty but terrible—cheese puffs are sodium-rich, highly processed, and so easy to eat by the handful. We're sad to say that this cheesy, craveable snack is one more unhealthy option that could lead to clogged arteries and poor heart health.

"Cheese puffs and similar cheesy snacks are often made with partially hydrogenated oils, which contain trans fats," Sabat warns. "These trans fats raise bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and lower good cholesterol (HDL), contributing to arterial plaque buildup."

Schachter agrees. "These cheesy snacks are not only highly processed but also contain high levels of saturated and trans fats. Regular consumption can lead to elevated cholesterol levels, arterial inflammation, and the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries," she says. We hate to hear it!

3. Mozzarella sticks

If you prefer real cheese to the puffs, you may be a fan of fried, delicious, gooey mozzarella sticks—but your heart isn't. This scrumptious snack can be detrimental to your heart health when consumed regularly, Richards warns.

"Mozzarella sticks are considered an artery-clogging snack due to their high levels of unhealthy fats and refined carbohydrates," she says. "These sticks are typically coated in a batter and deep-fried, which not only increases their calorie content but also introduces trans fats and saturated fats from the frying oil."

Richards echoes that "trans fats and saturated fats are known to raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, contributing to the buildup of plaque in arteries, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease." Meanwhile, "The refined carbohydrate content in the batter and breading can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, potentially impacting insulin sensitivity and promoting inflammation," making matters worse for your whole body, including your heart.

"Regular consumption of mozzarella sticks, along with other fried and high-fat foods, can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health and overall well-being," Richards concludes.

4. Donuts

When breakfast rolls around, a donut can sound like a delicious way to start the day. However, these delectable indulgences can wreak havoc on artery health and heart function. "Most are just refined flour, sugar and fat," Andrews tells us. "Refined flour and fat can raise your blood sugar and risk for diabetes. Diabetes in and of itself is a risk factor for heart disease."

Refined flour lacks fiber and essential nutrients, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. These spikes can lead to insulin resistance and inflammation, both of which are key contributors to atherosclerosis. Furthermore, the fat content in donut, typically in the form of unhealthy trans fats or saturated fats, can further elevate LDL cholesterol levels and promote arterial plaque formation. The combination of refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy fats makes donuts a significant contributor to heart disease risk when consumed regularly.

"If you must have one, have only one and skip the cake type or cream filled. These are even higher in fat," Andrews warns.

5. Bacon

Bacon is a beloved breakfast staple for many. Unfortunately, though, it can come with some serious drawbacks when it comes to heart health. Andrews identifies bacon as a major culprit in artery-clogging due to its high saturated fat and sodium content. "Full of saturated fat and sodium, beef or pork bacon is one of the worst offenders for clogging your arteries," she warns. "Saturated fat makes your liver produce more cholesterol, which can lead to atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries)."

As we've noted, saturated fats are known to raise levels of LDL cholesterol, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol. This excess LDL cholesterol can accumulate in the walls of arteries, leading to the formation of plaques. Over time, these plaques can narrow and harden the arteries, contributing to atherosclerosis. The narrowing of arteries restricts blood flow and can eventually lead to heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Turkey bacon could be a good alternative. Overall, it's always best to stick to lean proteins .

6. Ice cream

Who doesn't love dessert? Ice cream makes for one of the tastiest kinds around. Full-fat, premium varieties, in particular, are certainly a delicious way to indulge. Unfortunately, though, although this may seem like a harmless treat, Andrews warns against its consumption due to its detrimental effects on artery health. "In addition to saturated fat, premium ice cream also has lots of sugar, which can make your arteries sticky and more likely to deposit plaque and fat," she says.

Excessive sugar intake can lead to a number of health issues, including insulin resistance and inflammation, which are risk factors for atherosclerosis. Furthermore, the combination of saturated fats and sugar can lead to the formation of sticky substances in the blood known as triglycerides. These triglycerides can contribute to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, further narrowing them and increasing the risk of heart disease.

7. Energy Drinks

We could all use a caffeine fix from time to time. And if coffee isn't your thing, or if you need something a little heavier duty on especially rough mornings, you may reach for energy drinks. However, Gervacio warns that regularly consuming these sugary, caffeinated beverages could be dangerous for your heart over time, potentially contributing to life-threatening complications.

"Energy drinks commonly contain caffeine and sugar which may elevate blood pressure and contribute to arterial stiffness," she says. "Caffeine can temporarily increase blood pressure by stimulating the release of adrenaline."

The sugar content, in particular, is especially concerning. It's no secret that consuming excessive amounts of sugar can be detrimental to your health , including that of your heart. "A diet that is high in added sugar can lead to dyslipidemia or an imbalance of blood lipid levels," Gervacio warns.

Luckily, there are plenty of healthy alternatives. "Instead of energy drinks, opt for green tea or black coffee to feel energized and alert. However, both should still be taken in moderation," Gervacio says.