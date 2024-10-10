Fans Are Furious After Justin Timberlake Cancels His New Jersey Concert Due To An 'Injury': 'Must Be His Liver'

Splash News/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake is facing backlash once again – only this time, it isn’t due to cheating scandals or DUIs …

The “SexyBack” singer has, on this occasion, angered fans by canceling his concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, October 8th. He told fans the bad news just one hour before he was due to appear on stage, claiming it was due to an unspecified “injury.” Keep reading for more information.

Splash News/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake Cancels New Jersey Show One Hour Before He Was Due On Stage

The concert was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET, but the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer let his fans down via a statement on Instagram at 6 p.m. ET. The father-of-two didn't go into too much detail, but said the reason for postponing (so not canceling completely!) was down to an "injury."

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," the 43-year-old "No Angels" singer shared on Instagram. "I'm so disappointed to not see you all – but I'm working to reschedule ASAP."

He continued: "I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

Justin Timberlake's Fans Voice Their Anger Online

"R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?" asked one fan in disbelief, in the comment section of Timberlake's post. "Is this a [expletive] joke the doors open in 30 mins," wrote a second furious fan, as a third added: "He doesn't care. He took your money and he's running with it."

"The issue is not the nature of the issue at hands. It's the timing – 30 minutes before doors open. He could have been much more considerate with people's time. Goodbye," wrote another fan, as a few others tried to bring some humor to the proceedings. "He broke his sexyback," quipped one fan, as another wrote: "And we will cry him a river."

Splash News/Shutterstock

Some fans wondered if he was too drunk to perform in the comment section of a New York Post article about the cancelation. "He had an injury?... must be his liver," commented one reader, followed by an abundance of emojis, including the champagne bottle and wine glass emojis. "Obviously he's drunk again," added another, followed by two crying laughing emojis.

"I'd rather watch paint dry and listen to Yoko Ono screech at deafening levels than see JT. That said, people should be refunded for all concessions they bought once inside the arena," slammed another person, who we'll safely assume is not a fan. "Why would anyone wanna waste money on him?" asked another, as someone else said: "What an absolute jerk."