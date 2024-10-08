Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Her 55th Birthday: 'The Most Wonderful And Lovable Couple'

Splash News

Gwen Stefani turned 55 (we can’t believe it, either!) on Thursday, October 3rd – and her husband, Blake Shelton , was on hand to pay the cutest tribute to her on social media!

The 48-year-old “God’s Country” singer shared a carousel of pictures of the two of them on his Instagram account, accompanied by the sweetest birthday message. We don’t think there’s any truth in those break-up rumors , because there’s no denying how in love this couple are!

Blake Shelton Posts Adorable Birthday Tribute To Gwen Stefani

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl… my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!” exclaimed the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer in the caption.

The first picture in the carousel was a cute selfie of them smiling, while the second was a picture of them doing what they do best and performing together on stage. The third was a picture of Gwen sitting on her husband’s lap, while the fourth and final picture was an arty mirror selfie of the two of them in the car.

Instagram.com/blakeshelton

Fans Are Emotional In The Comments

As expected, the former The Voice coach 's post got a lot of love from fans in the comments, with many fans gushing over their romance.

"You're the sweetest and you and Gwen are my favorite couple in history! You're beautiful together!" exclaimed one fan. "Please don't ever surprise us with a divorce…you restored the meaning of love for all of us!" added another, followed by the red heart emoji.

"Beautiful couple," gushed a third fan, which a fourth echoed by writing: "Happy birthday Gwen. The most wonderful and lovable couple and suitable for each other." "You guys bring joy to this country that has trouble finding it these days," concurred a fifth fan.