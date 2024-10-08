Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Her 55th Birthday: 'The Most Wonderful And Lovable Couple'

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5dLW_0vyS9ogC00
    Splash News

    Gwen Stefani turned 55 (we can’t believe it, either!) on Thursday, October 3rd – and her husband, Blake Shelton , was on hand to pay the cutest tribute to her on social media!

    The 48-year-old “God’s Country” singer shared a carousel of pictures of the two of them on his Instagram account, accompanied by the sweetest birthday message. We don’t think there’s any truth in those break-up rumors , because there’s no denying how in love this couple are!

    Blake Shelton Posts Adorable Birthday Tribute To Gwen Stefani

    “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl… my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!” exclaimed the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer in the caption.

    The first picture in the carousel was a cute selfie of them smiling, while the second was a picture of them doing what they do best and performing together on stage. The third was a picture of Gwen sitting on her husband’s lap, while the fourth and final picture was an arty mirror selfie of the two of them in the car.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGQD8_0vyS9ogC00
    Instagram.com/blakeshelton

    Fans Are Emotional In The Comments

    As expected, the former The Voice coach 's post got a lot of love from fans in the comments, with many fans gushing over their romance.

    "You're the sweetest and you and Gwen are my favorite couple in history! You're beautiful together!" exclaimed one fan. "Please don't ever surprise us with a divorce…you restored the meaning of love for all of us!" added another, followed by the red heart emoji.

    "Beautiful couple," gushed a third fan, which a fourth echoed by writing: "Happy birthday Gwen. The most wonderful and lovable couple and suitable for each other." "You guys bring joy to this country that has trouble finding it these days," concurred a fifth fan.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bonnie Barrett
    2d ago
    please
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gwen Stefani, 54, Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Stunning Lace Dress With Ruffle Details For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
    shefinds6 days ago
    'The Voice' Fans Are Surprised After Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani And Other Coaches Perform During New Episode: 'Snoop Can SING!'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Rihanna Rocks The 'Rich Mom' Look In A Slinky Black Dress And Fur Coat To Celebrate A$AP Rocky's Birthday
    shefinds1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Fans Are Concerned About His Health After He Appears 'Gaunt' At His Anniversary Dinner With Hailey Bieber
    shefinds4 days ago
    McDonald’s Customers Are Furious And Threatening To Boycott After They Remove Self-Serve Drinks: ‘This Is Such A Bad Idea’
    shefinds5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Fans Are Furious After Justin Timberlake Cancels His New Jersey Concert Due To An 'Injury': 'Must Be His Liver'
    shefinds19 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Dermatologists Share The 6 Hair Vitamins You Should Be Taking To Grow Back What You've Lost & Boost Thickness: Vitamins A, C, More
    shefinds6 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    16 Of The Worst Trader Joe's Foods, According To Shoppers And Former Employees: Truffle Ketchup, Cheese Bites, Beef Pho & More
    shefinds3 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Aaron Carter: Two Years After His Tragic Death by Drowning
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Princess Diana 'Used To Get Very Upset' Over Rumors That King Charles Was Not Prince Harry's Father, Royal Author Claims
    shefinds3 days ago
    5 Face-Framing Hairstyles The Pros Say 'Accentuate Your Features' For Women Over 50
    shefinds1 day ago
    A Dietitian Ranks The ‘Best’ And ‘Worst’ Breakfast Drinks For Weight Loss: Smoothies, Tea, More
    shefinds3 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    4 Best Carbs To Eat In The Morning For Weight Loss: Sprouted Bread & More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz14 days ago
    Prince William Reveals That He Didn't Attend The Paris Olympics To Protect Kate Middleton's Health: 'Didn't Want To Risk Bringing Covid'
    shefinds3 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy