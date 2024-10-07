'The Voice' Fans Are Surprised After Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani And Other Coaches Perform During New Episode: 'Snoop Can SING!'

Trae Patton/NBC

Fans of The Voice were pleasantly surprised last week when coaches Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire joined forces to cover “Heartache Tonight” by The Eagles . Many viewers were particularly in awe of Snoop Dogg’s singing abilities, as seen on social media after the episode aired.

On September 23rd, the official account for the musical competition series shared the below clip to YouTube, showing fans the musical talents of the four coaches . The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 52, sang the opening verse, prompting the audience to cheer and clap. In the comments section, fans shared their thoughts on Snoop’s harmonies with jazz crooner Bublé, 49. “Snoop can SING!” one wrote as another added: “Snoop got some vocals there man!!! Pleasantly surprised.”

One other replied: “Snoop and Bublé harmonizing was amazing! Everyone’s talking about Reba and Gwen, and for good reason, but that was powerful.” An additional user added: “Michael and Snoop harmonizing together was not on my Bingo Card OMG they all blend so perfectly different genres tho that amazes me how talented they are.”

More praised Stefani, 55, and McEntire, 69, who also harmonized together during the classic rock cover. "Reba and Gwen blend so well!!!" one gushed as someone else noted: "Reba and Gwen harmonizing together?! That was great!"

Others also commended the quartet's dynamic and riveting energy. "4 different genres absolutely stunning," one wrote as another commented: "One of the best coach performances throughout the Voice. Very good chemistry."

The Voice made its much-anticipated return to television on September 23rd, kicking off its 26th season. This fall, fans can catch new episodes on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

This season promises to be extra entertaining with Bublé and Snoop joining the coaching lineup for the first time, ensuring plenty of fun and mischief. McEntire, fresh off a triumphant season with contestant Asher HaVon , is back, while Stefani just made her return to the series after a brief hiatus.

Season 26 is still in its infancy, with the eagerly awaited Blind Auditions just kicking off. The "Sexual Eruption" artist and the "Just Haven't Met You Yet" vocalist are just beginning to find their groove, yet a great deal has already unfolded.

Meanwhile, the "Hollaback Girl" performer and the "I'm a Survivor" singer are also actively recruiting talent to form their Teams, making for an intensely competitive atmosphere. We can't wait to tune in tonight, October 7th, for more!