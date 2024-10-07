Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Kate Middleton Makes A Surprise Appearance For A Windsor Castle Meeting In A Chic Maroon Suit

    By Marissa Matozzo,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K636S_0vxvksAw00
    Splash News

    Kate Middleton graced Windsor Castle last week with a surprise visit, marking the royal’s first significant public appearance since revealing she had completed chemotherapy , and she did so with impeccable style. The Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out in a sophisticated suit that showcased the season’s hottest color trend: a deep wine maroon red. This hue is currently a favorite in fall fashion circles.

    For those with a keen eye for royal fashion, Princess Kate’s outfit might have looked familiar. She chose to rewear this elegant suit, a creation by renowned designer Roland Mouret , paired with a classic beige shirt. Fans will recall seeing this very set when she visited Greentown Labs in 2022 during the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwxUs_0vxvksAw00
    Instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales

    Kate Middleton Rocks Fall's Hottest Deep Maroon Hue While Donning Chic Marron Suit Set For Windsor Castle Visit

    As seen on their joint Instagram account (@princeandprincessofwales), on October 2nd, Kate and her husband, Prince William met with and embraced Liz Hatton , a 16-year-old photographer who is currently fighting cancer. To complete her look for the occasion, Kate donned shimmering gold Cassandra Goad dangly earrings.

    Regarding her glam, the mom of three wore her brunette tresses down, parted slightly off to the side and styled into her signature voluminous, glossy waves. William, 42, donned his military uniform as he and his wife posed with Hatton and her family for new photos.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzWcb_0vxvksAw00
    Instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales

    According to The Daily Mail , Hatton is presently receiving treatment for desmoplastic small round cell tumor. After receiving her diagnosis in January, she decided to pursue a photography bucket list, which featured an aspiration to meet the royal couple. Her dream became a reality when William extended an invitation for her to take photos with him and Kate at Windsor Castle.

    That same day, the Waleses shared the above photos of themselves with Hatton in a post for their 16.8 million Instagram followers. The caption read: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vowlp_0vxvksAw00
    Splash News

    Back in December 2022, Kate stepped out this same suit during her visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts , the largest clean-tech incubator in North America (see above).

    For that occasion, she added a pink blouse with a glamorous bow at the neck, shiny hoop earrings and a quilted matching Chanel purse.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Lee and Dolly Richards
    17h ago
    beautiful
    Cathy Clark
    17h ago
    Princess Catherine is a beautiful woman with a generous heart
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kate Middleton Stuns In A Checkered Burgundy Blazer And Dangly Earrings At Balmoral With Prince William
    shefinds15 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Meghan Markle Wears A Satin Scarlet Gown On The Red Carpet Without Prince Harry—Amid Rumors They’re 'Living Separate Lives'
    shefinds1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Travel Separately From Next Year As Part Of The Royal Family's Rules For Protecting The Line Of Succession
    shefinds14 days ago
    Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet
    HELLO18 hours ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Meghan Markle dons plunging red dress with daring thigh-slit as she attends LA charity event without Harry
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Gold Lace Wedding Guest Dress Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
    In Style3 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
    Wide Open Eats4 days ago
    Newborn twin boys found dead with their mom are youngest known victims of Hurricane Helene as death toll surpasses 200
    The US Sun5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Kate Middleton's favorite meals to cook for George, Charlotte and Louis - and they're so normal
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Royals rocking decades-old dresses: Princess Kate, Queen Letizia & more's oldest looks revamped
    HELLO4 days ago
    October Snow Forecasted To Hit New York and Vermont
    Powder1 day ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com4 days ago
    5 Face-Framing Hairstyles The Pros Say 'Accentuate Your Features' For Women Over 50
    shefinds6 hours ago
    'Easy' way of cooking bacon without pan or oven with delicious results
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    29 times royals recycled their favorite outfits
    Insider1 day ago
    8 Unflattering Haircuts & Styles No Woman Over 50 Should Ask For Anymore—Plus, 2 To Try Instead For A Youthful Look: Avoid Flat Pixie, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    Here's Why Princess Diana and King Charles 'Cried Together' on The Day of Their Divorce
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Why Princess Kate Keeps Wearing $3,347 Gold Statement Earrings With a Powerful Hidden Meaning
    Marie Claire US6 days ago
    Royal news – live: King Charles to ‘pause’ cancer treatment as Meghan Markle debuts surprise new look
    the-independent.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy