Kate Middleton Makes A Surprise Appearance For A Windsor Castle Meeting In A Chic Maroon Suit

Kate Middleton graced Windsor Castle last week with a surprise visit, marking the royal’s first significant public appearance since revealing she had completed chemotherapy , and she did so with impeccable style. The Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out in a sophisticated suit that showcased the season’s hottest color trend: a deep wine maroon red. This hue is currently a favorite in fall fashion circles.

For those with a keen eye for royal fashion, Princess Kate’s outfit might have looked familiar. She chose to rewear this elegant suit, a creation by renowned designer Roland Mouret , paired with a classic beige shirt. Fans will recall seeing this very set when she visited Greentown Labs in 2022 during the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston.

As seen on their joint Instagram account (@princeandprincessofwales), on October 2nd, Kate and her husband, Prince William met with and embraced Liz Hatton , a 16-year-old photographer who is currently fighting cancer. To complete her look for the occasion, Kate donned shimmering gold Cassandra Goad dangly earrings.

Regarding her glam, the mom of three wore her brunette tresses down, parted slightly off to the side and styled into her signature voluminous, glossy waves. William, 42, donned his military uniform as he and his wife posed with Hatton and her family for new photos.

According to The Daily Mail , Hatton is presently receiving treatment for desmoplastic small round cell tumor. After receiving her diagnosis in January, she decided to pursue a photography bucket list, which featured an aspiration to meet the royal couple. Her dream became a reality when William extended an invitation for her to take photos with him and Kate at Windsor Castle.

That same day, the Waleses shared the above photos of themselves with Hatton in a post for their 16.8 million Instagram followers. The caption read: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Back in December 2022, Kate stepped out this same suit during her visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts , the largest clean-tech incubator in North America (see above).

For that occasion, she added a pink blouse with a glamorous bow at the neck, shiny hoop earrings and a quilted matching Chanel purse.