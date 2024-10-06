4 Signs Your iPhone Has A Virus And How Remove It: Random Pop-Ups, More

Shutterstock

Clearing a virus from an iPhone is nobody’s idea of a good time. But sometimes these things happen — and the best way to combat this annoying and time-consuming problem is by identifying the problem in the first place and doing what you can to cut off a virus’ access to your data.

There are a few common signs that something’s going with your phone, and they aren’t too difficult to spot. According to one iPhone expert at Safety Detectives, these four warning signs should serve as red flags to you that your phone may have a virus . Don’t wait to act — the sooner the better.

1. Unexplained Slowdowns



If you’re noticing that your phone is suddenly slowing down and lagging, like it’s suddenly in slow motion, AND you haven’t just been using numerous resource-intensive apps at one time, the problem could be related to a virus.

2. Random Pop-Ups



Apple is fairly good at minimizing the number of pop-ups and ads you see on your screen. The sudden appearance of popups when you’re browsing on Safari could be a sign that you’ve stumbled upon a sketchy website and accidentally clicked on something, like a suspicious link, that has led to giving your phone a virus. After figuring out if your device has been infected, download software that blocks popups and advertisements and regularly clear your browser cache.

3. Strange Apps Are on Your Phone



You should never notice strange apps that you didn’t download yourself on your iPhone. If you’re spotting these apps, it’s a sign that your phone has a virus. Immediately delete the apps and scroll through your settings to Apps to make sure there aren’t other apps that have been downloaded against your will. Delete them all.

4. Battery Drainage and Data Usage



Expect the usually battery drainage and data usage you’ve always experienced on your phone, but beware if you suddenly have to charge your phone more than usual throughout the day. Another red flag is if your phone bill is higher than usual because of additional data being used up. These are signs that a virus is working overtime performing functions on your device that are chipping away at your battery power and data.