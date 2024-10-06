These 5 Potentially Dangerous Supplements Could Actually Harm Your Bones, Experts Warn: Vitamin A & More

shutterstock

With so many supplements on the market promising so many benefits, it can be easy to fall into the trap of overconsuming seemingly harmless options for the sake of your health. However, while there are plenty of varieties that can, indeed, improve your wellbeing, it’s crucial to keep in mind that most supplements come with risks and downsides , as well. That includes some choices that could be damaging to your bone health.

To highlight a few potentially dangerous supplements than can harm your bones in high doses, we checked in with Orthopedist Rishabh Nanavati , MBBS, MD. He told us that vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, saw palmetto, and black cohosh could be detrimental in large doses. Learn more about the risks of each below.

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is vital for many of your body's functions. It plays an important role in vision and immunity, for starters. However, when taken in excess, this supplement can lead to a condition known as hypervitaminosis A, which has been linked to weakened bones .

"Too much Vitamin A can cause hypervitaminosis A, which results in bone pain, joint stiffness, and a higher risk of fractures," Dr. Nanavati says. This makes vitamin A especially concerning for people with conditions like osteoporosis or arthritis.

2. Vitamin D

On one hand, Vitamin D is essential for your bone health, as it aids calcium absorption. However, when taken in excessively high doses, Vitamin D intake can backfire.

"High doses of Vitamin D can cause hypercalcemia, where calcium levels in the blood become too high, leading to kidney stones, nausea, and even bone pain," Nanavati explains. As with any supplement, it's important not to go overboard, as elevated calcium levels can wreak havoc on your bones.

3. Zinc

Zinc is often valued for its role in boosting the immune system and supporting bone health. However, as with the other supplements on this list, "more" definitely isn’t always "better" when it comes to this mineral.

"Excessive zinc intake can interfere with copper absorption," Dr. Nanavati warns. "Since copper is essential for maintaining bone health, a deficiency caused by too much zinc may weaken bones over time." A balance between zinc and copper is crucial for optimal bone health, so it’s best to avoid extremely high doses of zinc, especially when it hasn't been prescribed by your doctor.

4. Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a lesser-known herbal supplement that is sometimes used to treat urinary symptoms. But it doesn't come without its risks; that includes a hidden danger when it comes to your bone health.

"Certain herbal supplements, including saw palmetto, have been linked to bone loss in specific individuals," Dr. Nanavati says. If you’re managing bone conditions like osteoporosis, it's essential to talk to your doctor before adding any herbal supplements like saw palmetto to your daily intake.

5. Black Cohosh

Black cohosh, another herbal supplement, is used to treat a number of issues, including symptoms associated with menopause. However, it could have consequences on your bone health.

"Like saw palmetto, black cohosh has been associated with bone loss in some people," Nanavati points out. While it might offer relief for certain symptoms, its impact on bone health makes it potentially risky, especially for those already at risk for osteoporosis.

Bottom line

Ultimately, instead of relying heavily on supplements, Dr. Nanavati encourages us to focus on a balanced diet rich in Vitamin D and calcium. "Incorporating foods like dairy products, leafy greens, and fatty fish provides a natural and safer way to nourish your bones," he says.

Adding weight-bearing exercises to your routine is another excellent strategy for maintaining bone health. "Activities like jogging, walking, or even dancing can help strengthen bones," says Dr. Nanavati. Got it! Regular bone density scans are also a good idea to monitor your bone health and address potential issues early on.

All in all, it's always consult with a healthcare provider before adding new supplements to your routine, especially if you have underlying bone conditions.

