Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    These 5 Potentially Dangerous Supplements Could Actually Harm Your Bones, Experts Warn: Vitamin A & More

    By Faith Geiger,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NB2o_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    With so many supplements on the market promising so many benefits, it can be easy to fall into the trap of overconsuming seemingly harmless options for the sake of your health. However, while there are plenty of varieties that can, indeed, improve your wellbeing, it’s crucial to keep in mind that most supplements come with risks and downsides , as well. That includes some choices that could be damaging to your bone health.

    To highlight a few potentially dangerous supplements than can harm your bones in high doses, we checked in with Orthopedist Rishabh Nanavati , MBBS, MD. He told us that vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, saw palmetto, and black cohosh could be detrimental in large doses. Learn more about the risks of each below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CZhr_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    1. Vitamin A

    Vitamin A is vital for many of your body's functions. It plays an important role in vision and immunity, for starters. However, when taken in excess, this supplement can lead to a condition known as hypervitaminosis A, which has been linked to weakened bones .

    "Too much Vitamin A can cause hypervitaminosis A, which results in bone pain, joint stiffness, and a higher risk of fractures," Dr. Nanavati says. This makes vitamin A especially concerning for people with conditions like osteoporosis or arthritis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebuf9_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    2. Vitamin D

    On one hand, Vitamin D is essential for your bone health, as it aids calcium absorption. However, when taken in excessively high doses, Vitamin D intake can backfire.

    "High doses of Vitamin D can cause hypercalcemia, where calcium levels in the blood become too high, leading to kidney stones, nausea, and even bone pain," Nanavati explains. As with any supplement, it's important not to go overboard, as elevated calcium levels can wreak havoc on your bones.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EW2Rz_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    3. Zinc

    Zinc is often valued for its role in boosting the immune system and supporting bone health. However, as with the other supplements on this list, "more" definitely isn’t always "better" when it comes to this mineral.

    "Excessive zinc intake can interfere with copper absorption," Dr. Nanavati warns. "Since copper is essential for maintaining bone health, a deficiency caused by too much zinc may weaken bones over time." A balance between zinc and copper is crucial for optimal bone health, so it’s best to avoid extremely high doses of zinc, especially when it hasn't been prescribed by your doctor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkMlU_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    4. Saw Palmetto

    Saw palmetto is a lesser-known herbal supplement that is sometimes used to treat urinary symptoms. But it doesn't come without its risks; that includes a hidden danger when it comes to your bone health.

    "Certain herbal supplements, including saw palmetto, have been linked to bone loss in specific individuals," Dr. Nanavati says. If you’re managing bone conditions like osteoporosis, it's essential to talk to your doctor before adding any herbal supplements like saw palmetto to your daily intake.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG8u3_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    5. Black Cohosh

    Black cohosh, another herbal supplement, is used to treat a number of issues, including symptoms associated with menopause. However, it could have consequences on your bone health.

    "Like saw palmetto, black cohosh has been associated with bone loss in some people," Nanavati points out. While it might offer relief for certain symptoms, its impact on bone health makes it potentially risky, especially for those already at risk for osteoporosis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xjs05_0vwF2gEC00
    shutterstock

    Bottom line

    Ultimately, instead of relying heavily on supplements, Dr. Nanavati encourages us to focus on a balanced diet rich in Vitamin D and calcium. "Incorporating foods like dairy products, leafy greens, and fatty fish provides a natural and safer way to nourish your bones," he says.

    Adding weight-bearing exercises to your routine is another excellent strategy for maintaining bone health. "Activities like jogging, walking, or even dancing can help strengthen bones," says Dr. Nanavati. Got it! Regular bone density scans are also a good idea to monitor your bone health and address potential issues early on.

    All in all, it's always consult with a healthcare provider before adding new supplements to your routine, especially if you have underlying bone conditions.

    READ MORE: 3 ‘Amazing’ Supplements For You Brain, Approved By A Neuroscientist—#3 ‘Kills Brain Parasites’

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    James Bender
    20h ago
    Yes yes we should all know not to exceed the recommended dosages of supplements by shoving a truckload down our gobs expecting a miraculous result or attempt to break them down in a bathtub for soaking/absorption purposes and bathing in them. So glad there are articles like this to notify us all of the dangers of overdoing it. 😕😒🤨😶
    Kelsey Fowler
    22h ago
    warning ⚠️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 Food Ingredients That Weaken Your Bones, According To Osteoporosis Specialists
    HuffPost24 days ago
    5 Supplements You Shouldn't Take for Arthritis, According to Experts
    EatingWell8 days ago
    8 Supplements That Could Be Ruining Your Gut, Experts Warn: High-Dose Antioxidants & More
    shefinds22 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun6 days ago
    3 Supplement Mistakes Experts Say Are 'Extremely Unhealthy' Include Taking Them With Coffee And More
    shefinds11 days ago
    5 types of people you should never welcome into your home
    rolling out7 days ago
    Cardiologists Say These Are 7 Good Fruits To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Berries, Citrus, & More
    shefinds8 days ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic5 days ago
    5 Signs You Will Live Long
    Dontae19 hours ago
    7 Hot Drinks To Sip On Every Night To Lower Blood Pressure & Anxiety Levels: Rooibos Tea & More
    shefinds6 days ago
    Country singer’s cancer has spread to lungs: ‘Odds have definitely shifted’
    The Staten Island Advance24 days ago
    9 Probiotic-Loaded Foods You Should Be Eating For Memory, Mood, And Heart Health Over 50: Miso Soup, More
    shefinds28 days ago
    15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    7 Foods You Aren't Refrigerating But Should
    Simply Recipes5 days ago
    7 Common Foods & Drinks That Are Bad For Your Joints: Fried Foods, More
    shefinds6 days ago
    This Unexpected Food Is Great for Bone Health, According to an Endocrinologist
    Parade9 days ago
    3 Salty Foods Dermatologists Say Not To Eat Anymore Because They Dehydrate The Skin And Damage DNA—#3 Is Linked To Fine Lines
    shefinds5 days ago
    6 Gut-Damaging Processed Carbs To Think Twice Before Buying Because They Could Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain: Pasta & More
    shefinds5 days ago
    We have been measuring blood pressure wrong, say Johns Hopkins doctors
    Interesting Engineering22 hours ago
    Prince Harry says he misses ‘lovely wife' Meghan amid ‘separation'
    Marry Evens4 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Experts Warn Leaving These Common Foods Out Too Long Could Be Dangerous — Or Even Fatal
    HuffPost1 day ago
    5 Rooms You Should Never Put Carpet In
    BHG11 days ago
    8 Worst Inflammatory Oils To Avoid Because They're Bad For Your Heart: Cottonseed Oil, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Top Ten Best Canned Foods To Stockpile In Your Survival Pantry And Why You Should Start Now
    Rootbound Homestead2 days ago
    People who grew up in a low-income family usually display these 7 behaviors as adults
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    8 Inflammatory Pantry Foods To Think Twice Before Buying Because They Could Slow Your Metabolism And Lead To Weight Gain: Cheese Puffs, More
    shefinds4 days ago
    Social Media Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional 'Separation' After She's Missing From His Trip To The UK: 'Harry Will Leave Her Behind'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy