Fans Think Hailey Bieber Is 'Glowing' After Giving Birth As She Steps Out In A Stylish Leopard-Print Outfit For Church With Justin Bieber

Splash News

Motherhood really suits Hailey Bieber , as the new mom was glowing when she and Justin Bieber were papped attending church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25th.

This is one of the first times the new parents have been spotted together since welcoming their son at the end of August, with Hailey papped grabbing a bite to eat with BFF Kylie Jenner just a few weeks prior.

Splash News

Hailey Bieber Looks So Stylish In A Toteme Leopard Print Coat In Los Angeles

For one of their first outings together since the birth of their son Jack Blues Bieber , the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model embraced fall fashion and wrapped up in a chic Toteme leopard print pony hair coat.

Underneath the coat, which was understandably the hero piece of the look, the Rhode founder wore some dark wash jeans and a plain black Intimissimi boat neck top, and added a splash of color by way of some orange Adidas Samba sneakers.

Hailey ran with the leopard print theme and added a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Bea tote bag in a contrasting leopard print. Did she just create a new trend? Only time will tell! Hailey finished off her look by wearing her hair in an effortless updo and adding a pair of Miu Miu oval glasses and Jennifer Fisher Hailey earrings.

Fan Comments

"Hailey's glowing," gushed one fan on a Just Jared Instagram post featuring pictures of their outing, followed by a face with hearts emoji. "Hailey looks so good since birth, she's glowing and she looks happy. Love this for her," echoed a second fan, followed by the red heart emoji.

"They look great as new parents," raved a third fan as a fourth agreed, writing: "Hot parents." "Love them!" exclaimed another fan, followed by the red heart emoji, adding: "Her coat is so stylish." "So beautiful jailey," praised another fan, followed by the red heart and fire emojis.