Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Fans Think Hailey Bieber Is 'Glowing' After Giving Birth As She Steps Out In A Stylish Leopard-Print Outfit For Church With Justin Bieber

    By Maria Pierides,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzcl_0vsi2xyw00
    Splash News

    Motherhood really suits Hailey Bieber , as the new mom was glowing when she and Justin Bieber were papped attending church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25th.

    This is one of the first times the new parents have been spotted together since welcoming their son at the end of August, with Hailey papped grabbing a bite to eat with BFF Kylie Jenner just a few weeks prior.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ckLk_0vsi2xyw00
    Splash News

    Hailey Bieber Looks So Stylish In A Toteme Leopard Print Coat In Los Angeles

    For one of their first outings together since the birth of their son Jack Blues Bieber , the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model embraced fall fashion and wrapped up in a chic Toteme leopard print pony hair coat.

    Underneath the coat, which was understandably the hero piece of the look, the Rhode founder wore some dark wash jeans and a plain black Intimissimi boat neck top, and added a splash of color by way of some orange Adidas Samba sneakers.

    Hailey ran with the leopard print theme and added a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Bea tote bag in a contrasting leopard print. Did she just create a new trend? Only time will tell! Hailey finished off her look by wearing her hair in an effortless updo and adding a pair of Miu Miu oval glasses and Jennifer Fisher Hailey earrings.

    Fan Comments

    "Hailey's glowing," gushed one fan on a Just Jared Instagram post featuring pictures of their outing, followed by a face with hearts emoji. "Hailey looks so good since birth, she's glowing and she looks happy. Love this for her," echoed a second fan, followed by the red heart emoji.

    "They look great as new parents," raved a third fan as a fourth agreed, writing: "Hot parents." "Love them!" exclaimed another fan, followed by the red heart emoji, adding: "Her coat is so stylish." "So beautiful jailey," praised another fan, followed by the red heart and fire emojis.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    crystal Luna
    5h ago
    Glowing yeah right…. She looks the same 🙄🙄
    JACKIE GRIFFITH
    1d ago
    Yeah, she’s going with Justin Bieber’s money, but who cares?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Fit Figure After Giving Birth In A Tan Jacket Paired With Red Flats For Dinner With BFF Kylie Jenner
    shefinds17 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Fans Say Selena Gomez's 'Stylist Needs A Raise' After She Steps Out In A Chic LBD: 'Looking Better Than Ever'
    shefinds4 hours ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com1 day ago
    Justin Bieber's 'newborn son helped him find strength' to open up about 'private hell' P Diddy caused
    Irish Star1 day ago
    15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares New Photos Of Him From Her ‘Forever Archives’
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark Breaks Her Silence Days After WNBA Star Quit The League Following Controversial Remarks About The Fever Superstar’s Salary
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Massive sea creatures feed for hours off California coast. See ‘incredible’ video
    The Sacramento Bee1 day ago
    Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Planning 'Nips And Tucks' And Dating Again After His Dental Transformation Blew Fans Away
    shefinds1 day ago
    Marc Anthony and wife's family update as dad-of-seven beams in photo
    HELLO2 days ago
    Michelle Obama Suits Up With Contemporary Edge in Versace’s Safety-pin Blazer for George Clooney’s Albie Awards 2024
    WWD8 days ago
    Kylie Jenner branded world's 'most beautiful girl' as she models new minidress from clothing line
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Cardiologists Say These Are 7 Good Fruits To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Berries, Citrus, & More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Reportedly At Odds Over Their Daughter Dream Becoming A 'Cash Cow' Following Her Modeling Debut At Age 7
    shefinds8 hours ago
    Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts to Singer's Wild Dance Moves at Sabrina Carpenter Concert: Watch
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Stephen Baldwin Reveals That Daughter Hailey Bieber's Baby Jack Blues Is 'Incredibly Cute' (Exclusive)
    People21 days ago
    Selena Gomez reveals gold band on ring finger in new selfie after fans suspect she’s secretly engaged to Benny Blanco
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Sends a Subtle Message Hours After Country Singer's Bold Political Statement
    Parade12 days ago
    Want To Live To 100? These Are The 5 Anti-Aging Foods That Can Fight Inflammation And Keep Your Skin Youthful As You Age
    shefinds15 hours ago
    6 Gut-Damaging Processed Carbs To Think Twice Before Buying Because They Could Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain: Pasta & More
    shefinds2 days ago
    McDonald’s Customers Are Furious And Threatening To Boycott After They Remove Self-Serve Drinks: ‘This Is Such A Bad Idea’
    shefinds14 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    12 Yoga Poses Instructors Swear By To Maintain A Flat Stomach: Plank With Leg Lifts, More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Dermatologists Share The 6 Hair Vitamins You Should Be Taking To Grow Back What You've Lost & Boost Thickness: Vitamins A, C, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    7 Hot Drinks To Sip On Every Night To Lower Blood Pressure & Anxiety Levels: Rooibos Tea & More
    shefinds4 days ago
    Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her Sultry Black Blazer Dress Look
    Marie Claire US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy