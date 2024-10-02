4 Toppings You Can Add To Your Oats Every Morning For A Faster Metabolism: Chia Seeds, More

shutterstock

Oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast options out there. It offers so many fantastic benefits , especially when it comes to weight loss. But of course, nobody wants to eat plain oatmeal, and the toppings you add to the mix can play a major role in the healthfulness of your breakfast. While adding a load of sugar to your bowl could throw a wrench in your weight loss goals, there are plenty of great toppings that can help the cause.

To discover a few of the best metabolism-boosting oatmeal mix-ins to add to your morning meal, we spoke with dietitian Jesse Feder ; nutritionist Krutika Nanavati ; and Catherine Gervacio , a registered dietician and nutrition writer for Living.Fit . They told us that chia seeds , almonds, berries, and ginger are some of the best choices. Learn more about the benefits of each below.

shutterstock

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds, tiny but mighty, make a remarkable oatmeal topping that can play a key role in enhancing metabolism. These small seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. The combination of these nutrients contributes to a sustained feeling of fullness, helping to curb overeating and promote weight management.

"Adding a few tablespoons of these seeds to your diet daily will give you all the amazing benefits these superfoods have to offer," Nanavati reveals, noting that these seeds are "packed with dietary fiber that helps control hunger, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce inflammation in the body."

As for their benefits for a faster metabolism, Nanavati says they "also contain a variety of essential vitamins and minerals that help boost metabolism, so you burn more calories and fat more quickly."

shutterstock

2. Almonds

Almonds, known as a nutritional powerhouse and a great option for weight loss, make for a fantastic oatmeal topping that can significantly contribute to a faster metabolism. These nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats, a heart-healthy type of fat that not only provides a lasting feeling of fullness but also supports metabolic function.

"Almonds are a great addition to oatmeal as they contain healthy anti-inflammatory fats and high amounts of fiber," Feder says. "The high amount of healthy fats, when paired with carbohydrates such as those in oatmeal, can help control blood sugar levels and keep them from spiking. This is great for sustaining healthy energy levels which can aid in weight loss," as well as a boosted metabolism.

shutterstock

3. Berries

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fiber, berries are one of the most powerful superfoods out there. They're an excellent choice to support a faster metabolism. The high fiber content aids in digestion and helps maintain a sense of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating throughout the day.

"Blueberries contain one of the highest antioxidant contents among all of the fruits," he notes. "They are also rich in fiber and other important nutrients."

The antioxidant profile, he explains, is "great for combatting inflammation throughout the body which can be hindering weight loss." The fiber can "help increase satiety and keep you feeling satiated for long periods of time," another great way to support healthy metabolism.

shutterstock

4. Ginger

Looking to kick things up a notch with some spices? Cinnamon always makes a great option, but if you want to mix things up, adding ginger spice to your oats can help boost metabolism due to ginger’s thermogenic properties. Ginger contains compounds like gingerol and shogaol, which have been shown to increase the body's temperature and stimulate fat burning .

"This brings a lot of flavor to oats and provides thermogenic effects , which can raise body temperature and boost calorie expenditure. It also supports digestion and can help in fat breakdown," Gervacio says.