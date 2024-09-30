Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    A Derm Explains Why Using Skincare For Anti-Aging Is 'Unrealistic'—And How Exercise Is Actually The #1 Thing To 'Slow Aging'

    By Lisa Cupido,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pSei_0vocRMcT00
    Shutterstock

    Skin cleansers are necessary, serums are amazing for boosting our skin’s glow and helping to boost skin cell turnover, moisturizers are crucial for hydrated skin, and sunscreen is the most important product of them all to prevent UV damage to skin . But, as Dermatologist Dr. Dray explains, it’s time we stop having such “unrealistic” expectations of our skincare products — no one product can do everything.

    “If I only had the right skincare routine everything would be going smoothly.” Dr. Dray repeats back a phrase we’ve all said at some point. But, while products can support skincare goals, there’s a limit to how much they can actually do. Instead of putting all of your eggs in one basket for better skin, Dray explains why you need to add exercise to your daily routine and how exercise is actually the number one thing to “slow aging.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkgCc_0vocRMcT00
    Shutterstock

    ‘Zesty’ Grandma


    Dray reminds us that the goal shouldn’t be to never age or never get a wrinkle — but to age well so that we have energy and a “zest” for life — a “zesty grandma.” Exercise is incredibly important and will help determine how well we age.


    What is the point of exercising for your skin, though? When you exercise, it increases blood flow to the skin, which is important because, with age, circulation slows. Blood flow delivers oxygen so that your skin can heal and recover. If you have rosacea, Dray says exercise can trigger your skin condition, but sipping cold water and using cold compresses may help

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIPHF_0vocRMcT00
    Shutterstock

    Better Wound Healing


    Why do you need to worry about wound healing? With age, this process slows down and if your circulation is slow, it is going to take even longer for your skin to heal. If you get a scrape or have to go in for a surgery, you want your skin to be able to heal as effectively as possible — not just for potential scaring but because when the skin is slow to heal it’s prone to infection.


    Exercise also helps direct blood back to the heart and reduce lower leg swelling, while preventing more varicose veins from forming.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmrUL_0vocRMcT00
    Shutterstock

    Inflammation Reduction


    Consistent exercise reduces the risk of chronic inflammation. Many skin conditions, including psoriasis, rosacea, acne, and eczema, are linked to inflammation, which means regular exercise can help skin flares.


    Exercise can even improve your immune function, which slows down as we get older. The first step of wound healing is an immune response to clear out damaged cells, including those from ultraviolet radiation. If your immune system is impaired, you are at a greater risk of skin cancer and exercise helps combat environmental stresses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzxCQ_0vocRMcT00
    Shutterstock

    How Much Exercise Do You Need?


    It can be stressful to hear that you need to start a new exercise regiment, but it doesn’t have to be. In order to get the benefits of regular exercise, Dray says it is recommended that you get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week — that’s 30 minutes a day for five days a week. Moderate-intensity exercise is walking, riding a bike, and making sure you get in more steps each day. If you sit a lot during the day, try standing more. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. And don’t beat yourself up if you can’t get all of this time in each week — it’s about averages, Dray says, not about what you do each day.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Supplement Mistakes Experts Say Are 'Extremely Unhealthy' Include Taking Them With Coffee And More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Doctors Share 6 Surprising Foods To Eat Daily For 'Strong' And Healthy Hair—Naturally 'Packed With Biotin!'
    shefinds5 days ago
    How Vitamin K-2-Deficiency Could Be 'Killing Your Skin' And Leading To Lines And Wrinkles
    shefinds4 days ago
    Cardiologists Say These Are 7 Good Fruits To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Berries, Citrus, & More
    shefinds2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Queen Reportedly Denied Prince William's Request To Give Kate Middleton The 'Princess' Title After Their Wedding, A Royal Insider Reveals
    shefinds5 days ago
    The Battery-Sucking Apps You Should Delete Because They Slow Your Phone Down: Weather Apps & More
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Best And Worst Bedtime Snacks For Your Metabolism: Avoid Ice Cream, More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Dua Lipa Fans Call Out Her 'Disgusting' Ticket Prices For Australia Tour: 'Pure Greed, Shame On You'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    7 Hot Drinks To Sip On Every Night To Lower Blood Pressure & Anxiety Levels: Rooibos Tea & More
    shefinds1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    7 Common Foods & Drinks That Are Bad For Your Joints: Fried Foods, More
    shefinds16 hours ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    6 Worst, High-Calorie Creamy Sauces To Cut Out Because They Ruin Your Metabolism: Alfredo Sauce, More
    shefinds3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    12 Yoga Poses Instructors Swear By To Maintain A Flat Stomach: Plank With Leg Lifts, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Target Changed Its Return Policy For Suspected Fraudulent Returns–Customers, Take Note
    shefinds1 day ago
    Former Employees Call Meghan Markle A 'Demon' And Recall ‘Psycho Moments' While Working With The Duchess In New Report: 'People Being Chewed Up'
    shefinds3 days ago
    5 Expert-Approved Hair Oils And Serums That Can Transform Fine, Weak Hair Into Thicker Locks
    shefinds3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy