Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'

It seems that Prince Harry isn’t quite sure what to do with himself now that he’s excused himself from his royal duties and settled down in America . The former royal attended the first of many upcoming events in New York City last week, notably without his wife, Meghan Markle, and royal experts are saying it’s a sign. Keep reading for more information.

Harry Tries To Figure Out Career

You might be wondering exactly what it is that Prince Harry does with his days now that he's no long royal. Aside from speaking out against his family members, writing damning books about them, and continuing to blame the media for most of the mishaps in his life, it seems that Prince Harry is beginning to realize that he needs a career of sorts.

One thing the prince has continuously prioritized is philanthropy. He kicked off his week of NYC activities at a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on September 21, and has a few more engagements lined up , including events with African Parks, The Halo Trust, The Diana Award, and the Travalyst.

According to a statement released by Harry's representative, Harry will also "be furthering the work of the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit he co-founded with his wife, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," during the trip.

Harry & Meghan 'Living Separate Lives'

However, it is quite notable that Harry will be attending all of these events without his wife by his side. Of course, someone has to be at home with the kids, and with Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, headquartered over in California, it does make sense, but royal expert Phil Dampier has other thoughts.

"It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now," he said. "They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is ."

"I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part," he continued. "He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here."