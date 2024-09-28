Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shefinds

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'

    By Julia DeKorte,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hm4fM_0vnAmxWg00
    Splash News

    It seems that Prince Harry isn’t quite sure what to do with himself now that he’s excused himself from his royal duties and settled down in America . The former royal attended the first of many upcoming events in New York City last week, notably without his wife, Meghan Markle, and royal experts are saying it’s a sign. Keep reading for more information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRDXe_0vnAmxWg00
    Splash News

    Harry Tries To Figure Out Career

    You might be wondering exactly what it is that Prince Harry does with his days now that he's no long royal. Aside from speaking out against his family members, writing damning books about them, and continuing to blame the media for most of the mishaps in his life, it seems that Prince Harry is beginning to realize that he needs a career of sorts.

    One thing the prince has continuously prioritized is philanthropy. He kicked off his week of NYC activities at a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on September 21, and has a few more engagements lined up , including events with African Parks, The Halo Trust, The Diana Award, and the Travalyst.

    According to a statement released by Harry's representative, Harry will also "be furthering the work of the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit he co-founded with his wife, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," during the trip.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfKHL_0vnAmxWg00
    Splash News

    Harry & Meghan 'Living Separate Lives'

    However, it is quite notable that Harry will be attending all of these events without his wife by his side. Of course, someone has to be at home with the kids, and with Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, headquartered over in California, it does make sense, but royal expert Phil Dampier has other thoughts.

    "It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now," he said. "They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is ."

    "I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part," he continued. "He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 484
    Add a Comment
    iLoveMyCity
    1m ago
    it's amazing how yall pit everything on her! Harry is a grown man who can make decisions for himself! yall always want to blame the woman - especially if she's black! Harry needs to a set and stop being a baby
    Debrah Fields
    6m ago
    Oh leave them alone!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meghan Markle Threatens Prince Harry with ‘Rabid Revenge’ Plan After Being Branded ‘Dictator in High Heels’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Prince Harry's ex reveals she has a daughter
    HOLAUSA24 days ago
    Meghan Markle sets two conditions for reconciliation with William and Kate
    Irish Star22 hours ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    ‘Who does that? She changed’: Meghan Markle accused of becoming a different person as Prince Harry is dubbed a ‘very heartbroken, sad man’
    wegotthiscovered.com10 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six3 days ago
    If You Have These Vinyl Albums, You Could Make Big Bucks
    audioinkradio.com2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO6 days ago
    Celebs Can't Stop Wearing The Trendy Fall 'Puddle Pants' That Are Taking Over The Season: See Bella Hadid And Kate Middleton Rock The Look
    shefinds7 days ago
    Fact Check: Pic Shows Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Aaliyah in Bed Together?
    Snopes2 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    The Queen Reportedly Denied Prince William's Request To Give Kate Middleton The 'Princess' Title After Their Wedding, A Royal Insider Reveals
    shefinds3 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez says Diddy gave her the 'ick' when she first met him while married
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com6 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Sophia Loren's appearance in 90th birthday video leaves fans lost for words
    HELLO4 days ago
    Shemar Moore Says 20-Month-Old Daughter Frankie Is 'Killing the Game' as He Cuddles Up with the Toddler
    People4 days ago
    Prince Harry shocks as he screams and swears during surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Actor Dies After Refusing Hospitalization: Roman Madyanov Was 62
    PopCulture1 day ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post9 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    King Charles Will 'Never Be Content' With Only Seeing Prince Harry's Children on FaceTime
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Matt Damon not happy with Ben Affleck's 'cruel' and 'unwarranted' divorce behavior
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Ditches Wedding Ring After Husband's Alleged Affair With Reporter Exposed
    OK Magazine8 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Mary J. Blige and her credit card were rejected by cashier after shopping at boutique
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    The Heart-Healthy Juice Recipe That Can Lower Blood Pressure, Inflammation & Risk Of Cardiovascular Events: Apple, Cinnamon, Beet, More
    shefinds3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy