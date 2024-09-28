Fans Think Heidi Klum 'Looks Amazing For Her Age' After She Wears A Figure-Hugging Latex Dress While Walking Down The Runway In Paris

Splash News

Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only famous face to walk in the L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé ‘Walk Your Worth’ show at the Place de l’Opéra during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, September 23rd.

Heidi Klum was also among the star-studded models on the runway, as she strutted her stuff in one of the most seductive dresses we’ve ever seen!

Splash News

Heidi Klum Wears A Figure-Hugging Latex Dress On L'Oréal Runway During Paris Fashion Week

The 51-year-old America's Got Talent judge poured her iconic curves into a figure-hugging black latex gown for her runway walk. The dress – which was seemingly made to fit Heidi and only Heidi as it clung to her so perfectly – featured a super-racy seriously low scoop neckline, as well as a subtle train.

The "Sunglasses at Night" singer accessorized the skintight dress with matching black heels, a dazzling necklace, and matching sparkly earrings. Her blonde locks were worn in a sleek, long, center-parted down do, while her makeup featured a dramatic smoky eye to complement the dress, and a soft pink lip.

Splash News

Fan Comments

So many fans praised the mom-of-four 's ageless appearance on a TikTok video of her walking down the runway, with one fan saying she "looks amazing for her age" and another saying she was aging "like fine wine."

"Still got it! Timeless beauty," gushed a third fan, as someone else called her "iconic." "The one and only," raved another fan. "She has always been my favorite," complimented another fan, followed by two purple heart emojis.

"GOD! She looks stunning!" exclaimed another fan, as someone else said: "She came, she ate, she left no crumbs!" "Goddess," praised another fan. "The OG," wrote another, followed by the red heart emoji, while another said: "Wow, she killed it!"