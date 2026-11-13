What if the secret to an incredible vacation isn’t where you go, but when? After exploring more than 50 countries, my husband and I learned that the best travel experiences happen when crowds disappear and prices drop. These 10 shoulder season destinations deliver unforgettable romantic getaways without peak-season chaos.

Highlights

Discover 10 top shoulder season destinations offering fewer crowds, intimate settings and exceptional value for couples.

offering fewer crowds, intimate settings and exceptional value for couples. Get ground-verified advice covering the best months to visit each location for romantic getaways.

covering the best months to visit each location for romantic getaways. Learn expert tips on timing, romantic local experiences and skipping peak-season chaos.

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1. Puglia, Italy: Coastal Beauty Without the Summer Crowds

Taking a break from our cycling adventure to soak up the spectacular coastal views in Puglia, Italy. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

Whitewashed villages, ancient olive groves, turquoise Adriatic water and coastal roads make Puglia one of Italy’s most enchanting regions. Outside summer, towns feel relaxed and unhurried.

My husband and I explored Puglia on a self-guided cycling trip. Biking quiet country roads lined with olive trees gave us a completely fresh perspective on the region.

Best time to visit: May or September through early October.

May or September through early October. Must-try experience: Explore Alberobello’s trulli houses, wander Locorotondo and sample orecchiette pasta with cime di rapa.

Explore Alberobello’s trulli houses, wander Locorotondo and sample orecchiette pasta with cime di rapa. Best for: Couples, active travelers and food lovers who prefer exploring small towns at a slower pace.

SheBuysTravel Tip:If you’re planning a cycling vacation, choose September or early October over midsummer. Cooler temperatures make long rides more comfortable, and you’ll avoid intense heat and traffic.

2. Marrakech, Morocco: Colorful Souks and Rooftop Sunsets

Wandering the winding streets of Marrakech’s medina, where colorful textiles, traditional lanterns and hidden shops make every turn an adventure. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

Marrakech is a feast for the senses, with colorful markets, intricate architecture, fragrant spices and peaceful riads hidden behind unassuming doors. Spring and late fall bring comfortable exploring temperatures.

During our travels through Morocco, I fell in love with staying in traditional riads. Stepping into a quiet courtyard filled with plants and fountains after navigating the medina never gets old.

Best time to visit: March or November.

March or November. Must-try experience: Tour Bahia Palace, shop for handmade ceramics in the souks and savor chicken tagine with preserved lemons.

Tour Bahia Palace, shop for handmade ceramics in the souks and savor chicken tagine with preserved lemons. Don’t miss: Watching Jemaa el-Fnaa transform in the evening as food stalls and performers fill the square.

Watching Jemaa el-Fnaa transform in the evening as food stalls and performers fill the square. Best for: Couples and romantic travelers seeking vibrant cultural experiences.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Stay inside or near the medina if you want to explore on foot. Choose a riad with clear arrival instructions and arrange your transfer in advance to avoid getting lost in narrow streets after dark.

3. Sri Lanka: Tropical Beaches and Wildlife Adventures

A tranquil infinity pool blends into the surrounding wetlands and lush tropical landscape in Sri Lanka. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson.

Sri Lanka packs incredible variety into one island, from palm-lined beaches and historic coastal towns to tea plantations, ancient temples and national parks.

We spent more than two months exploring Sri Lanka, and it quickly became a favorite destination. From historic Galle Fort to safaris, we found something new to love daily.

Best time to visit: March through early April for the southern coast.

March through early April for the southern coast. Must-try experience: Walk Galle Fort’s ramparts, tour a tea estate and book a Yala National Park safari to spot elephants and leopards.

Walk Galle Fort’s ramparts, tour a tea estate and book a Yala National Park safari to spot elephants and leopards. Best for: Adventurous couples, active travelers and nature enthusiasts.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Don’t plan your entire Sri Lanka itinerary around one weather forecast. The island has split monsoon patterns, so build your route around regions with favorable weather during your travel dates.

4. Chamonix, France: Alpine Adventures Without the Ski Crowds

Taking in the breathtaking views of the French Alps from the Aiguille du Midi above Chamonix. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

Towering mountain peaks, charming Alpine streets, glacier views and scenic trails make Chamonix incredible even outside ski season.

We enjoyed an extended stay in Chamonix while my husband tackled the Tour du Mont Blanc. I loved combining dramatic mountain scenery, village life and accessible trail walks.

Best time to visit: June or September.

June or September. Must-try experience: Ride the Aiguille du Midi cable car for high-altitude views, or take a valley walk followed by fresh pastries at a local bakery.

Ride the Aiguille du Midi cable car for high-altitude views, or take a valley walk followed by fresh pastries at a local bakery. Best for: Hikers, active couples and outdoor enthusiasts who favor mountain vistas.

SheBuysTravel Tip:September is wonderful for hiking, but check seasonal lift and refuge schedules in advance. Early June can still hold significant snow on high-elevation routes.

5. Tenerife, Canary Islands: Sunshine and Volcanic Landscapes

Exploring the dramatic volcanic landscapes of Teide National Park in Tenerife, where rugged mountain scenery feels like another planet. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

Exploring beyond the resort zones allowed us to pair relaxing coastal days with dramatic mountain drives and scenic hikes across changing landscapes.

Best time to visit: May or October.

May or October. Must-try experience: Explore Teide National Park, wander historic La Laguna and relax on a black-sand beach.

Explore Teide National Park, wander historic La Laguna and relax on a black-sand beach. Best for: Couples, road-trippers and travelers seeking a warm European getaway.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Tenerife has distinct microclimates. The south is sunnier and drier, while the north is greener and cloudier. Stay south for beach weather and explore the north on day trips.

6. Tokyo, Japan: Big-City Energy Between Tourist Peaks

Brightly colored lanterns, neon signs and bustling restaurants bring Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife to life. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson.

Tokyo pairs futuristic cityscapes, quiet gardens and traditional neighborhoods with world-class food. Late May offers a calm window after Golden Week and before summer heat.

Wandering quiet residential streets and tiny neighborhood restaurants offers a memorable contrast to the bright lights of Shinjuku and Shibuya.

Best time to visit: Mid-to-late May.

Mid-to-late May. Must-try experience: Visit Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa, explore Shibuya’s side streets and enjoy fresh sushi or ramen.

Visit Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa, explore Shibuya’s side streets and enjoy fresh sushi or ramen. Best for: Food lovers, city explorers and couples who love vibrant urban culture.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Avoid crisscrossing the city multiple times daily. Group your sightseeing by neighborhood and rely on Tokyo’s excellent rail system to save transit time.

7. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: A Beach Escape Before Peak Summer

Enjoying panoramic views of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay, where colorful rooftops meet the sparkling Pacific Ocean. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

We love spending pool days at beachfront resorts before heading into town for dinner. The oceanfront setting along the Malecón is spectacular around sunset.

Best time to visit: May or November.

May or November. Must-try experience: Walk the Malecón, stroll cobblestone lanes in Zona Romántica and feast on fresh fish tacos.

Walk the Malecón, stroll cobblestone lanes in Zona Romántica and feast on fresh fish tacos. Best for: Couples and travelers seeking relaxation mixed with local culture.

SheBuysTravel Tip:May is ideal for visiting right before summer rain begins. November is also wonderful, but book early as hotel prices start rising for winter.

8. Tallinn, Estonia: A Fairytale City Without the Summer Rush

Tallinn’s picturesque Old Town blends medieval towers, colorful rooftops and historic churches, making Estonia’s capital a highlight of a Baltic cruise. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson.

Tallinn’s medieval Old Town feels like a storybook setting with cobblestone lanes, church spires, colorful buildings and centuries-old walls.

Visiting during our Baltic travels, Tallinn’s Old Town was an absolute highlight. Simply wandering the historic streets is as rewarding as visiting key sights.

Best time to visit: May or September.

May or September. Must-try experience: Take in rooftop views from Kohtuotsa viewing platform, explore Town Hall Square and taste traditional Estonian black bread.

Take in rooftop views from Kohtuotsa viewing platform, explore Town Hall Square and taste traditional Estonian black bread. Best for: History buffs, couples and travelers who love walkable European cities.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Head into Old Town early or venture away from Town Hall Square to avoid cruise crowds that occasionally gather during midday port stops.

9. Chiang Mai, Thailand: Temples, Markets and Mountain Scenery

The twin royal pagodas and beautifully landscaped gardens at Doi Inthanon National Park make a memorable day trip from Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson.

Chiang Mai delivers a relaxed pace compared to Bangkok, featuring golden temples, vibrant night markets, lush mountains and incredible northern Thai cuisine.

The Old City’s walkable layout makes exploring temples and quiet lanes effortless at your own pace.

Best time to visit: Late October.

Late October. Must-try experience: Visit Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, browse local markets and enjoy khao soi, northern Thailand’s rich coconut curry noodle soup.

Visit Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, browse local markets and enjoy khao soi, northern Thailand’s rich coconut curry noodle soup. Best for: Couples, culture seekers and budget-conscious adventurers.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Avoid spring travel here due to severe seasonal smoke pollution from agricultural burning between February and April. Late October offers manageable weather and lighter crowds.

10. Aruba: Caribbean Beaches Without the Winter Rush

Aruba’s turquoise waters and beautiful beaches are even more inviting during shoulder season, when travelers can enjoy fewer crowds and potentially lower resort rates. Photo credit: Shelly Peterson

Aruba’s white-sand shores, clear turquoise ocean and warm trade winds make it an idyllic Caribbean escape without heavy winter crowds.

Beyond postcard beaches, Aruba features a rugged landscape of cacti, rocky cliffs and desert scenery waiting to be explored.

Best time to visit: May or November.

May or November. Must-try experience: Spend a morning on Eagle Beach, tour Arikok National Park and try keshi yena, a savory baked cheese dish.

Spend a morning on Eagle Beach, tour Arikok National Park and try keshi yena, a savory baked cheese dish. Best for: Couples, beach lovers and warm-weather seekers.

SheBuysTravel Tip:Aruba sits south of the main hurricane belt, making it a reliable fall option. Expect warmer conditions and occasional brief showers in autumn.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shoulder season is the period between peak and off-peak travel seasons. It’s often the sweet spot for travelers looking for fewer crowds, lower hotel rates and pleasant weather. You can enjoy popular destinations without the peak-season rush.

Think about your preferred weather and activities. Chamonix and Puglia are great for hiking and cycling, while Aruba, Tenerife and Puerto Vallarta offer beautiful beaches and warmer temperatures. Research the best months for your destination before booking.

It can be. Shoulder season often brings changing weather patterns, including occasional rain or cooler temperatures. Check historical weather averages and pack layers. Destinations like Tenerife also have microclimates, so conditions can vary across the island.

Booking three to six months ahead is a good starting point, especially for boutique hotels and popular experiences. Shoulder season often offers more flexibility, but comparing prices and booking early can help you find better options.

Absolutely! Warm-weather destinations like Aruba and Tenerife can offer excellent swimming conditions during shoulder season. Mediterranean beaches may also be comfortable in late spring or early fall, although water temperatures vary by location and month.

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