Why We’re Heading to Target to Buy These Cute Travel Organizers That Went Viral

Holiday travel means more bags, more gifts and more tiny bottles rattling around the bottom of a suitcase. A few good organizers fix that fast, and some of the cutest ones out there are now at Target.

MYTAGALONGS, the brand behind the viral clear double detachable pouch, has a line of packing bags, toiletry cases and snack pouches at Target in three signature prints. They are easy picks for your own suitcase or a gift for the traveler on your list.

Floral packing bags and toiletry cases ready for a holiday trip. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

The Best MYTAGALONGS Travel Organizers

The Set of 8 Packing Bags fills every corner of a suitcase. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

This is the one that does the heavy lifting. The Set of 8 Packing Bags comes with eight sizes, including a cylinder bag that tucks into the gaps of a suitcase so no space goes to waste. Plus, there is a laundry bag to keep worn clothes away from clean ones, and breathable mesh panels help everything stay fresh on a long trip.

Choose from black leopard, blush or a sky blue and espresso polka dot print.

The Hanging Toiletry Bag keeps everything visible on a hook. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

The Hanging Toiletry Bag has room for minis and full size bottles alike, with separate compartments and clear pockets so you can see what you packed at a glance. The wipeable PVC lining handles spills, the puffy exterior protects what is inside and the hook lets it hang on a hotel door or towel bar when counter space is tight.

It comes in a floral (Fleur Maple and Blush), polka dot and leopard.

The Double Detachable splits into two pouches. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

This is the pouch that went viral. The Double Detachable Toiletry Bag is two pouches that snap together, which makes it easy to split skincare and makeup or hand one half to a kid. Clear sides make the airport security line a little easier. I’m buying these for everyone on our gift list this year. And one for myself.

Pick black or maple and blush.

The Clarity Case works for chargers and cords too. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

The Double Zipper Clarity Case has two compartments with a clear front, plus a hidden back compartment that is handy for keeping safe my passport or a little cash. Inside, elastic loops and mesh pockets keep brushes, chargers and small items in place.

Find it in polka dot or leopard.

Snack Pouches for the Kids

Insulated snack pouches keep road trip snacks cool. Photo courtesy of MYTAGALONGS

Road trip snacks need a home too. The Set of 2 Insulated Snack Pouches in blush pink keeps treats cool in a carry-on or backpack and wipe clean after a crumbly car ride.

A Gift Idea for the Traveler on Your List

Pair the Double Detachable Toiletry Bag with a few travel-size favorites for a stocking stuffer, or wrap the Set of 8 Packing Bags for the friend who always has a trip on the calendar. Every piece in the line makes an easy holiday gift.

The post Why We’re Heading to Target to Buy These Cute Travel Organizers That Went Viral appeared first on She Buys Travel.