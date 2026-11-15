Sheboygan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses in both hospital and outpatient settings. If you’re an RN or about to graduate, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re in your final semester of nursing school and want a clear path into an RN job. Start as a Nurse Extern II, then move into the RN role after licensure, providing direct patient care and working closely with a supportive care team.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced Med Surg unit with a patient-focused, mission-driven feel. New grads are welcome, and you’ll use your clinical skills across a wide mix of conditions while collaborating with a tight-knit team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient oncology RN role with regular, clinic-style care instead of inpatient shifts. You’ll support cancer patients through treatment, coordinate care, and provide education to patients and families in a focused, team-based setting.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-acuity critical care position for RNs who like complex cases and close monitoring. You’ll assess and track changing conditions, manage meds and treatments, and help lead quality and safety efforts on the unit.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.