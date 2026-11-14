Sheboygan’s factories are busy, and several local shops are adding people on the floor. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS Location: Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan, WI Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; paid vacation, 11 paid holidays, medical, dental, life, disability, HSA/FSA, 401k with match and profit sharing, tuition reimbursement

Competitive pay; Why it’s interesting: You’ll handle mold changes, cleaning, minor repairs, and troubleshooting while coaching machine operators and checking parts under a microscope. Good fit if you know injection molding, blueprints, and measuring tools and want strong long-term benefits.

Employer: Pro Mechanical Services

Pro Mechanical Services Location: Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan, WI Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $20 – $26/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Competitive pay; health, dental, vision after 90 days

Competitive pay; after 90 days Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role assembling metal components and equipment using hand/power tools and reading blueprints. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude who can stand for long periods and wants solid hourly pay on 2nd shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.