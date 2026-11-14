Sheboygan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on bedside care to high-level physician roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct care to medical-surgical patients with neurological and orthopedic needs. You’ll assess and monitor patients, build and update care plans, give meds and treatments, document in the EHR, and work closely with families and the care team.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time (weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Weekend role in assisted living/memory care, combining caregiver duties with med tech tasks. You’ll help residents with daily living, check on their well-being, assist with medications, and support a clean, safe, and dignified home-like setting.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)

(recruiting for a hospital-employed role) Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Outpatient-only pulmonology with Monday–Friday, 36 patient-facing hours and no critical care. Hospital-employed with strong referrals, on-site sleep lab if you want sleep medicine, AI dictation to cut charting time, and support from MA, RN, and LPN.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Sheboygan tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.