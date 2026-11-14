Sheboygan’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and skilled roles, with chances to grow.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help assemble and deliver patient meals, stock units, and keep kitchen and cafeteria areas clean in a hospital setting. No formal education or experience required, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working with standard kitchen equipment.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus (franchise location)

Pet Supplies Plus (franchise location) Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour or 50%–55% commission (whichever is greater)

Bonus: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus for qualified groomers

Full-service dog grooming role with strong earning potential, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, discounts, and training support. Ideal if you have at least one year of grooming experience, your own tools, and want to build a loyal client base.

Employer: Hart Family Coffee (Scooter’s Coffee franchise)

Hart Family Coffee (Scooter’s Coffee franchise) Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced coffee shop role making drinks, taking orders, and keeping the store clean and stocked. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude, reliability, and comfort working in a busy, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.