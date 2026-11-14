Sheboygan’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and local spots all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Sheboygan, WI (3711 S Taylor Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$27 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Work mid or closing shifts in the fashion department at a busy Supercenter. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus (franchise location)

Pet Supplies Plus (franchise location) Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$17 per hour + employee incentives

Lead a small team in a pet-focused store where you’ll help customers, support opening/closing, and keep the shop running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, up to 50% employee discount, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Stonebriar Auto Services LLC (Jiffy Lube franchise)

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage + generous bonus opportunity (exact rate not listed)

Run a busy service center, lead the team, and drive store performance and guest service. You’ll get bonus potential, deep discounts on services, unlimited PTO, and health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance at no cost.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + team member discount)

Early-bird role (shifts starting 3 AM or 5 AM) focused on pricing, stocking, and keeping shelves ready for customers. Offers weekly pay, store discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, and education assistance.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Sheboygan tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.