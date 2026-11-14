Sheboygan has several cats looking for safe, loving homes — some for cozy couches, and some for quiet barns or outbuildings. If you have room in your heart and on your property, one of these kitties might be a perfect fit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Type of home needed: Barn or outdoor home only

Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Pringle has been evaluated as feral or semi-feral, which means close contact with people is very stressful. Pringle is not suited for life as an indoor pet, but could do well as a working cat in a barn, stable, or other safe outbuilding, where they can live more independently while helping with rodent control.

👉 Meet Pringle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Type of home needed: Barn or outdoor home only

Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Like Pringle, Scarf has been identified as feral or semi-feral and is very fearful of humans, especially when confined indoors. Scarf is looking for a low-contact barn or outbuilding home, where they can have shelter, food, and space, without the pressure of being a lap cat.

👉 Meet Scarf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Type of home needed: Barn or outdoor home only

Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Mittens is another feral or semi-feral cat who finds indoor life and close human contact very upsetting. Mittens would be happiest as a working barn cat, with a safe structure, regular food, and minimal handling.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Weight: 2 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Rivers is a tiny black-and-white kitten, still very young and ready to grow up in a loving home. At just about 11 weeks old, she’s the perfect age to start bonding with her new family and learning all the house rules.

👉 Meet Rivers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby with White

Weight: 2.18 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Lyle is a young brown tabby-and-white boy, just around 8 weeks old. He’s small now, but he’s ready to grow into a fun companion for a family who can give him time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Lyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Background: Found living outdoors; surrendered to the shelter

Found living outdoors; surrendered to the shelter Personality: Shy, scared, still adjusting; needs a calm, patient home

Shy, scared, still adjusting; needs a calm, patient home Shelter: Humane Society of Sheboygan County

Phone: (920) 458-2012 ext.106

Buttercup started life outdoors and is still getting used to being inside and around people. She’s feeling shy and scared right now, so she’ll need a quiet, patient home where someone can go slow, give her space, and help her build confidence. With time and gentle care, she has a good chance to relax and enjoy being a house cat.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sheboygan, WI, please consider opening your home — or your barn — to one of these cats. Call the Humane Society of Sheboygan County at (920) 458-2012 ext.106 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.