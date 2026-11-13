Sheboygan’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital bedside care to flexible per‑diem and travel work. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want variety, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beacon Specialized Living

Beacon Specialized Living Location: Sheboygan, WI (residential behavioral health homes)

(residential behavioral health homes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small residential home supporting adults and children with intellectual/developmental disabilities, autism, and serious mental illness. You’ll supervise DSPs, manage the home’s budget and staffing, handle regulatory compliance, and work closely with clinical teams to keep residents safe and engaged.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of ) Location: Sheboygan County, WI (home and virtual visits)

(home and virtual visits) Type: Per diem / contract (listed as internship)

Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

Do in‑home and virtual health assessments for Medicare/health plan members, with a full hour per visit to focus on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Great fit if you’re an autonomous NP with WI licensure, comfortable with EHRs, and want flexible hours (minimum 25 availability slots/month) plus 401(k) eligibility.

(Note: Two other links listed are duplicates of this same role.)

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast‑paced CCU using full‑scope RN skills—assessment, critical thinking, meds, and complex care planning. You’ll join unit councils and quality projects, may float to other units, and need at least 1 year of clinical RN experience plus an active RN license and BLS.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Sheboygan, WI (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time, 13‑week travel contract

Pay Range: $1,978–$2,038 per week

13‑week day‑shift travel PT assignment in a SNF, focusing on mobility, strength, and independence for older adults. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, housing support, and recruiter/clinical support; WI PT license and SNF experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.