📋 Sheboygan Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & $25/hr Option

Sheboygan has some solid office and front-desk roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Here are a few admin and clerical jobs worth a look:

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Advocate Medical Group

Advocate Aurora Health / Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about front-desk support in a family medicine clinic—scheduling, check-in, billing info, and helping keep medical records accurate. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of customer service, can handle a busy clinic, and like being the friendly first face patients see.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Advocate Medical Group

Advocate Aurora Health / Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar PSR work—phones, scheduling, billing, and records—but this one supports an employer clinic (Nemak). Great if you want a healthcare front-desk job in more of a workplace/employee-clinic setting instead of a traditional clinic.

Employer: Canteen (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: 2335 Union Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm

Pay: $25.00 per hour (fixed rate)

This is a classic office role with a twist: you’ll support drivers, update planograms, and handle phones, schedules, mail, and basic bookkeeping. Comes with union benefits, quarterly bonus potential, and snack/beverage perks, plus a full benefits package for full-time staff.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.