Sheboygan’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means solid openings for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong options in building and grounds roles, from leadership in maintenance to seasonal snow work.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific Location: Sheboygan, WI (1927 Erie Ave)

(1927 Erie Ave) Salary: $44.10/hour starting pay + competitive benefits

+ competitive benefits Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:45am – 2pm)

Lead a team of maintenance techs in a busy corrugated box plant. This role is hands-on with mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems, plus planning, supervising, and training techs while supporting continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Rockline Industries, Inc

Rockline Industries, Inc Location: Sheboygan, WI

Salary: Competitive based on experience + $2.00/hour 3rd shift premium

Competitive based on experience Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Thu, 8:30pm – 6:30am)

Oversee and work alongside maintenance techs in a clean, climate-controlled manufacturing plant. You’ll troubleshoot equipment, lead repairs and upgrades, and use maintenance software while having access to Rockline-funded apprenticeship programs.

Employer: CG Services LLC

Location: Sheboygan, WI and surrounding areas

Salary: $28.00 – $40.00 per hour

Type: Seasonal / Part-time (winter)

Outdoor winter work keeping sidewalks and walkways safe for homes and businesses. You’ll shovel, run snow blowers, spread salt, and work flexible hours during snow events—with a guaranteed minimum weekly income not tied to the weather.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good maintenance and snow crew roles tend to go fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.