🛒 Sheboygan Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sheboygan’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from thrift finds to big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Work in a mission-driven thrift store where every shift helps support job programs. Roles include production, donation attendant, sales floor, and cashier, with flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, and chances to cross-train and move up.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Sheboygan, WI (and nearby branches in Manitowoc)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed; role is eligible for a 10% pay differential

Posting end date: 27 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Travel between local branches, help customers with everyday banking, open accounts, and handle teller work. Good fit if you like variety, can work some Saturdays, and want career growth inside a major bank.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1276

Location: 3711 S Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.