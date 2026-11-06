undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Sheboygan Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sheboygan’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from thrift finds to big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people, there are several solid options in town.
Team Member
Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago
Location: Sheboygan, WI
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour
Work in a mission-driven thrift store where every shift helps support job programs. Roles include production, donation attendant, sales floor, and cashier, with flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, and chances to cross-train and move up.
Roving Personal Banker – Sheboygan
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Sheboygan, WI (and nearby branches in Manitowoc)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Range not listed; role is eligible for a 10% pay differential
Posting end date: 27 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Travel between local branches, help customers with everyday banking, open accounts, and handle teller work. Good fit if you like variety, can work some Saturdays, and want career growth inside a major bank.
Apparel Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1276
Location: 3711 S Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19 – $32/hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives
Lead the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.