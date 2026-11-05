📅 Strange and Found VHS comedy show at Paradigm

📅 Live VHS comedy show at Paradigm Coffee & Music

Chicago VHS collectors Joe Pickett (Found Footage Fest) and Scott Miller (Strange Tapes Zine) are bringing their Strange and Found VHS Show to Sheboygan.

They’ll screen odd and funny clips from their 16,000+ VHS tape collection—things like local TV weirdness, homemade commercials, forgotten instructional videos, home movies, UFO investigations, and exercise tapes—and share the stories behind them. The show runs about 80 minutes and will likely be PG-13.

When: Doors 6:00 PM, show 7:00 PM

Where: Paradigm Coffee and Music, 1202 N 8th St, Sheboygan, WI

Cost: No tickets required; first-come, first-served seating

Extras: Light food, drinks, and merch available for purchase.

Bonus: You can also see Joe and Scott the next day at the Sheboygan Zine Fest on Saturday, November 6 at Mead Public Library.