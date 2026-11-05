🏭 Sheboygan Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sheboygan’s factory floors are busy right now, and several plants are adding people across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Sheboygan, WI (onsite, union – 1419 Illinois Ave)

(onsite, union – 1419 Illinois Ave) Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5 AM – 3 PM )

, (Mon–Thu, ) Salary: Not listed

Run and clean aluminum furnaces and help set up die cast machines in a busy, union shop. This role is very hands-on, with forklift work, heavy lifting, and strong safety focus, plus a full benefits package including 401(k), PTO, and health coverage.

Employer: Oculus Group

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the tool room team and keep production tooling running smoothly. You’ll manage staffing and scheduling, troubleshoot new and existing tools, work closely with engineering, and drive continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: 1927 Erie Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Type: Full-time , all shifts; must be flexible for overtime and Saturdays

, all shifts; must be flexible for and Pay: Starting at $22/hour + $3/hour shift differential for 2nd & 3rd shift

+ for 2nd & 3rd shift Shifts: 1st (6 AM–2 PM), 2nd (2 PM–10 PM), 3rd (10 PM–6 AM, starts Sunday night)

Help run equipment that makes corrugated boxes in a high-volume plant. This is active work with lifting, standing, and operating machines, and comes with a solid benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement, and paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and share this with a friend who’s looking for steady manufacturing work in Sheboygan.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.